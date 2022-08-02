The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Character Guide

Robert Aramayo's Elrond is the younger version of the half-Elven Lord of Rivendell that Hugo Weaving portrayed in the Lord of the Ring films. "He's about a thousand years old, but he's young for an Elf in terms of what he's experienced," Aramayo told TV Guide and Gamespot at San Diego Comic-Con. "He's making his way, but he's not Lord of Rivendell or any of that yet."

Aramayo said there's a lot of pressure Elrond feels. "His dad saved the world, his brother formed a country," he said of Eärendil and Elros, respectively. The actor also talked about Elrond's relationship to High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). "He's a servant of the King, and he's very loyal."