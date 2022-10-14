Benjamin Walker, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Prime Video

The Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here to ensure that the fantasy series isn't going anywhere on Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular shows and movies. The Rings of Power concluded its first chapter with a huge reveal and questions about Season 2, but there's no question that it will continue to be No. 1 on Prime Video's top 10 throughout the weekend and — given the gap between the first and second spots — maybe even until 2024, when Season 2 is expected to drop.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent releases on Prime Video:

Family Camp (2022) - Silly comedy about two families who go to summer camp. (Oct. 11)

- Silly comedy about two families who go to summer camp. (Oct. 11) The Northman (2022) - Robert Eggers' brutal Viking drama film starring Alexander Skarsgard as a man seeking revenge. (Oct. 11)

Coming soon to Prime Video:

May I Help You (2022) - Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19)

- Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19) Torn Hearts (2022) - A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 20)

- A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 20) American Horror Story Season 10 (2021) - The recent season of Ryan Murphy's anthology features demons and aliens in this double feature installment. (Oct. 20)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 13

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Willa Fitzgerald and Alan Ritchson, Reacher Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging

Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



4. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Jake Gyllenhaal, Ambulance

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens

Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Action, butt-kicking women, dollar bin DVDs

Is it good?: No, but this budget action thriller is what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Oct. 14