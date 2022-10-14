Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Rings of Power is over, but it's not going anywhere on the Top 10 list
The Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here to ensure that the fantasy series isn't going anywhere on Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular shows and movies. The Rings of Power concluded its first chapter with a huge reveal and questions about Season 2, but there's no question that it will continue to be No. 1 on Prime Video's top 10 throughout the weekend and — given the gap between the first and second spots — maybe even until 2024, when Season 2 is expected to drop.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 13
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Action, butt-kicking women, dollar bin DVDs
Is it good?: No, but this budget action thriller is what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Oct. 14