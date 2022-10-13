X

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 13

Have you ever heard of this No. 8 action movie that's climbing the charts?

Tim Surette
Danielle C. Ryan, Double Threat

Alexander Skarsgard's Viking movie The Northman is ascending to Valhalla! Or at least to second on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of movies and shows, the first time in two weeks something other than Memory or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been in the top 2 spots. Another new entry on the list, the action movie Double Threat, moves up to the eighth spot, a surprise move for a little-known film. We have a week until the next new arrival comes to Prime Video, so expect most of the list to stay the same with some shuffling around. 

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent releases on Prime Video:

  • Noah (2014) - Darren Aranofsky's epic starring Russell Crowe as the ark-building animal savior. (Oct. 9)
  • Family Camp (2022) - Silly comedy about two families who go to summer camp. (Oct. 11)
  • The Northman (2022) - Robert Eggers' brutal Viking drama film starring Alexander Skarsgard as a man seeking revenge. (Oct. 11)

Coming soon to Prime Video:

  • May I Help You (2022) - Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19)
  • Torn Hearts (2022) - A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 20)
  • American Horror Story Season 10 (2021) - The recent season of Ryan Murphy's anthology features demons and aliens in this double feature installment. (Oct. 20)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 12

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman

 Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Northman

For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

3. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6


Aura Garrido and Jean Reno, A Private Affair

 Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Prime Video

6. Ambulance

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Double Threat

For fans of: Action, butt-kicking women, dollar bin DVDs
Is it good?: No, but this budget action thriller is what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

9. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Oct. 13