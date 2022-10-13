Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 13

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Have you ever heard of this No. 8 action movie that's climbing the charts?
Alexander Skarsgard's Viking movie The Northman is ascending to Valhalla! Or at least to second on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of movies and shows, the first time in two weeks something other than Memory or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been in the top 2 spots. Another new entry on the list, the action movie Double Threat, moves up to the eighth spot, a surprise move for a little-known film. We have a week until the next new arrival comes to Prime Video, so expect most of the list to stay the same with some shuffling around.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 12
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Action, butt-kicking women, dollar bin DVDs
Is it good?: No, but this budget action thriller is what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Oct. 13