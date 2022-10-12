Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 12

Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

Amazon Prime Video is being dominated by dudes. The most popular movies and shows on Prime Video are decidedly macho, with the top 10 list oozing more manufactured testosterone than a late-'90s Warped Tour festival. In addition to the usual Amazon original series Reacher, The Terminal List, and The Boys and licensed movies Dog, Ambulance, and Memory, the list has added Robert Eggers' bloody Viking masterpiece The Northman and the low-budget action movie Double Threat. They elbowed out The Summer I Turned Pretty and Lena Dunham's new film Catherine Called Birdy, two options aimed primarily at a female audience. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a fantasy epic good for everyone, remains in first place.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

Noah (2014) - Darren Aranofsky's epic starring Russell Crowe as the ark-building animal savior. (Oct. 9)

- Darren Aranofsky's epic starring Russell Crowe as the ark-building animal savior. (Oct. 9) Family Camp (2022) - Silly comedy about two families who go to summer camp. (Oct. 11)

- Silly comedy about two families who go to summer camp. (Oct. 11) The Northman (2022) - Robert Eggers' brutal Viking drama film starring Alexander Skarsgard as a man seeking revenge. (Oct. 11)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 11

Memory

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging

Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens

Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





Aura Garrido and Jean Reno, A Private Affair Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Prime Video

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



8. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



9. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Action, butt-kicking women, dollar bin DVDs

Is it good?: No, but this budget action thriller is what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Oct. 12