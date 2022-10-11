Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 11

Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy Prime Video

Look out, The Boys. A new movie from the creator of Girls is coming. Lena Dunham's new movie Catherine Called Birdy, an adaptation of a children's novel, has popped into Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list, nesting in at No. 10 following its premiere on Friday. It may be joined tomorrow by another historical film; Robert Eggers' excellent Viking epic The Northman came to Prime Video today. Other than that, not much change with the top 5 remaining the same and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sitting on top.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

Bring It On, Ghost - South Korean supernatural romantic drama series about a man with the ability to see ghosts who teams up with a — wait for it — female ghost to perform exorcisms. Yes, they fall for each other. It is not about spectral cheerleaders. (Oct. 6)

- South Korean supernatural romantic drama series about a man with the ability to see ghosts who teams up with a — wait for it — female ghost to perform exorcisms. Yes, they fall for each other. It is not about spectral cheerleaders. (Oct. 6) Catherine Called Birdy - Lena Dunham's new film, set in 1290 England, follows a young lady (Bella Ramsey) whose father wants to marry her off for political advantage. (Oct. 7)

- Lena Dunham's new film, set in 1290 England, follows a young lady (Bella Ramsey) whose father wants to marry her off for political advantage. (Oct. 7) Noah (2014) - Darren Aranofsky's epic starring Russell Crowe as the ark-building animal savior. (Oct. 9)

- Darren Aranofsky's epic starring Russell Crowe as the ark-building animal savior. (Oct. 9) Family Camp (2022) - Silly comedy about two families who go to summer camp. (Oct. 11)

- Silly comedy about two families who go to summer camp. (Oct. 11) The Northman (2022) - Robert Eggers' brutal Viking drama film starring Alexander Skarsgard as a man seeking revenge. (Oct. 11)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 7

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Matt Grace/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



2. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3



For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens

Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5





Karl Urban and Antony Starr, The Boys Amazon

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



7. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



8. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: House Mormont, precocious teenagers, a capella soundtracks

Is it good?: It's a cheery, teen period piece from Girls' Lena Dunham

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Oct. 11