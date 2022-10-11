X

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 11

A new movie has joined the list

Tim Surette
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy

 Prime Video

Look out, The Boys. A new movie from the creator of Girls is coming. Lena Dunham's new movie Catherine Called Birdy, an adaptation of a children's novel, has popped into Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list, nesting in at No. 10 following its premiere on Friday. It may be joined tomorrow by another historical film; Robert Eggers' excellent Viking epic The Northman came to Prime Video today. Other than that, not much change with the top 5 remaining the same and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sitting on top.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

  • Bring It On, Ghost - South Korean supernatural romantic drama series about a man with the ability to see ghosts who teams up with a — wait for it — female ghost to perform exorcisms. Yes, they fall for each other. It is not about spectral cheerleaders. (Oct. 6) 
  • Catherine Called Birdy - Lena Dunham's new film, set in 1290 England, follows a young lady (Bella Ramsey) whose father wants to marry her off for political advantage. (Oct. 7)
  • Noah (2014) - Darren Aranofsky's epic starring Russell Crowe as the ark-building animal savior. (Oct. 9)
  • Family Camp (2022) - Silly comedy about two families who go to summer camp. (Oct. 11)
  • The Northman (2022) - Robert Eggers' brutal Viking drama film starring Alexander Skarsgard as a man seeking revenge. (Oct. 11)

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

 Matt Grace/Amazon Studios

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1

2. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2

3. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3

4. Ambulance

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4

5. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5


More on Amazon:

Karl Urban and Antony Starr, The Boys

 Amazon

6. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6

7. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7

8. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9

9. The Summer I Turned Pretty

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

10. Catherine Called Birdy

For fans of: House Mormont, precocious teenagers, a capella soundtracks
Is it good?: It's a cheery, teen period piece from Girls' Lena Dunham
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Oct. 11