Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 11

A new movie has joined the list
Look out, The Boys. A new movie from the creator of Girls is coming. Lena Dunham's new movie Catherine Called Birdy, an adaptation of a children's novel, has popped into Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list, nesting in at No. 10 following its premiere on Friday. It may be joined tomorrow by another historical film; Robert Eggers' excellent Viking epic The Northman came to Prime Video today. Other than that, not much change with the top 5 remaining the same and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sitting on top.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 7
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3
For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6
For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7
For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: House Mormont, precocious teenagers, a capella soundtracks
Is it good?: It's a cheery, teen period piece from Girls' Lena Dunham
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Oct. 11