Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 7

Where will Lena Dunham's latest land on the list?

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

 Prime Video

The most popular show or movie on Amazon Prime Video is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as it has been since the bajillion-dollar series was released in early September. Nothing will change that over the weekend, especially Lena Dunham's new period dramedy Catherine Called Birdy, a well-reviewed movie that was just released today. But Catherine Called Birdy could make some noise if subscribers decide they want some lighthearted female-forward action instead of the macho adrenaline that is dominating the top 5. 

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

  • Bring It On, Ghost - South Korean supernatural romantic drama series about a man with the ability to see ghosts who teams up with a — wait for it — female ghost to perform exorcisms. Yes, they fall for each other. It is not about spectral cheerleaders. (Oct. 6) 
  • Catherine Called Birdy - Lena Dunham's new film set in 1290 England about a young lady (Bella Ramsey) whose father wants to marry her off for political advantage. (Oct. 7)

Upcoming New Shows and Movies on Prime Video:

  • Noah (2014) - Darren Aranofsky's epic starring Russell Crowe as the ark-building animal savior. (Oct. 9)
  • Family Camp (2022) - Silly comedy about two families who go to summer camp. (Oct. 11)
  • The Northman (2022) - Robert Eggers' brutal Viking drama film starring Alexander Skarsgard as a man seeking revenge. (Oct. 11)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 6

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ambulance

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Ambulance

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5


More on Amazon:

Channing Tatum, Dog

6. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

8. The Sound of 007

For fans of: Goldfingers, divas, Billie Eilish
Is it good?: It's a cool, engaging documentary about the themes from James Bond movies
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Firestarter

For fans of: That little girl and the burning house meme, Zac Efron as a dad
Is it good?: It's all smoke and no fire
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Oct. 6