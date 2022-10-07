Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 7

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Where will Lena Dunham's latest land on the list?
The most popular show or movie on Amazon Prime Video is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as it has been since the bajillion-dollar series was released in early September. Nothing will change that over the weekend, especially Lena Dunham's new period dramedy Catherine Called Birdy, a well-reviewed movie that was just released today. But Catherine Called Birdy could make some noise if subscribers decide they want some lighthearted female-forward action instead of the macho adrenaline that is dominating the top 5.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 6
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Goldfingers, divas, Billie Eilish
Is it good?: It's a cool, engaging documentary about the themes from James Bond movies
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: That little girl and the burning house meme, Zac Efron as a dad
Is it good?: It's all smoke and no fire
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Oct. 6