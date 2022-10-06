Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 6

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas, No Time to Die MGM

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. No, the first James Bond movie released on Oct. 5, 1962, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights to all 25 Bond films. Bond makes an appearance on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list today, but not in one those films. The Prime Video original documentary The Sound of 007, which tracks the making and recording of several of the iconic Bond film themes, debuts at No. 6. Its inclusion knocks Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan off the top 10 for the first time. Tomorrow, we'll see how much Prime Video subscribers are into Korean dramas, as the supernatural series Bring It On, Ghost premieres today.

Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

Bring It On, Ghost - South Korean supernatural romantic drama series about a man with the ability to see ghosts who teams up with a — wait for it — female ghost to perform exorcisms. Yes, they fall for each other. It is not about spectral cheerleaders. (Oct. 6)

Upcoming New Shows and Movies on Prime Video:

Catherine Called Birdy - Lena Dunham's new film set in 1290 England about a young lady (Bella Ramsey) whose father wants to marry her off for political advantage. (Oct. 7)

Liam Neeson, Memory

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens

Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





The Sound of 007 Prime Video

6. The Sound of 007

For fans of: Goldfingers, divas, Billie Eilish

Is it good?: It's a cool, engaging documentary about the themes from James Bond movies

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



9. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: That little girl and the burning house meme, Zac Efron as a dad

Is it good?: It's all smoke and no fire

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



