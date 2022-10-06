X

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 6

The Top 10 list gets shaken, not stirred, by some James Bond

Tim Surette
Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas, No Time to Die

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. No, the first James Bond movie released on Oct. 5, 1962, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights to all 25 Bond films. Bond makes an appearance on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list today, but not in one those films. The Prime Video original documentary The Sound of 007, which tracks the making and recording of several of the iconic Bond film themes, debuts at No. 6. Its inclusion knocks Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan off the top 10 for the first time. Tomorrow, we'll see how much Prime Video subscribers are into Korean dramas, as the supernatural series Bring It On, Ghost premieres today.

Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

  • Bring It On, Ghost - South Korean supernatural romantic drama series about a man with the ability to see ghosts who teams up with a — wait for it — female ghost to perform exorcisms. Yes, they fall for each other. It is not about spectral cheerleaders. (Oct. 6) 

Upcoming New Shows and Movies on Prime Video:

  • Catherine Called Birdy - Lena Dunham's new film set in 1290 England about a young lady (Bella Ramsey) whose father wants to marry her off for political advantage. (Oct. 7)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 5

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Ambulance

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5


6. The Sound of 007

For fans of: Goldfingers, divas, Billie Eilish
Is it good?: It's a cool, engaging documentary about the themes from James Bond movies
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

7. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Firestarter

For fans of: That little girl and the burning house meme, Zac Efron as a dad
Is it good?: It's all smoke and no fire
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Oct. 6