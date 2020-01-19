It's peer review time in Hollywood! That's right, the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards gave the actors themselves a chance to celebrate their picks for the most impressive television and film performances of the year.

The SAG Awards are unique from the Critics' Choice, Golden Globe Awards, Oscars, and other awards season ceremonies because the event celebrates only those screen performances, ensembles, and stunt work which stood out on the silver and small screen. Plus, of course, those nods come from inside the house as it's fellow actors who vote for the best of the best, which means the bragging rights are built into these wins. The ceremony lead to the Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion we've all been hoping for, as well as saw the Parasite cast become the first ever ensemble from a foreign film win the big award of the night.

Without further adieu, check out who the actors decided to dole out their coveted trophies to at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards below, beginning with the stunt ensemble honors, which were announced during the red carpet pre-show, and on through the night as the 2020 SAG Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Drama Ensemble

Big Little Lies

WINNER: The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Comedy Ensemble

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Drama Actress

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Comedy Actor

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

TV Movie/Miniseries Actor

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

TV Movie/Miniseries Actress

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama

WINNER: Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

Lead Actor

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Lead Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood