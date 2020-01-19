It's peer review time in Hollywood! That's right, the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards gave the actors themselves a chance to celebrate their picks for the most impressive television and film performances of the year.
The SAG Awards are unique from the Critics' Choice, Golden Globe Awards, Oscars, and other awards season ceremonies because the event celebrates only those screen performances, ensembles, and stunt work which stood out on the silver and small screen. Plus, of course, those nods come from inside the house as it's fellow actors who vote for the best of the best, which means the bragging rights are built into these wins. The ceremony lead to the Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion we've all been hoping for, as well as saw the Parasite cast become the first ever ensemble from a foreign film win the big award of the night.
Without further adieu, check out who the actors decided to dole out their coveted trophies to at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards below, beginning with the stunt ensemble honors, which were announced during the red carpet pre-show, and on through the night as the 2020 SAG Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
TELEVISION WINNERS
Drama Ensemble
Big Little Lies
WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Comedy Ensemble
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Drama Actress
WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Comedy Actor
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
TV Movie/Miniseries Actor
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
TV Movie/Miniseries Actress
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama
WINNER: Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
FILM WINNERS
Ensemble
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Parasite
Lead Actor
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Lead Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood