The 77th Annual Golden Globes had its share of highs (Tom Hanks' lifetime award highlight reel!), lows (Ricky Gervais' "joke" about female directors), and plenty of mediums (everything else), but beyond the pomp and circumstance, movies and TV shows took home some awards.
HBO was the big winner on the TV side, with Succession and Chernobyl grabbing multiple awards, and Amazon's Fleabag continued its dominance with two more trophies to add to its collection. As usual for the Golden Globes' simultaneously typical and eccentric tastes, there was a mix of the expected (Michelle Williams winning for Fosse/Verdon) and unexpected (Ramy Youssef winning for Ramy).
On the film side of things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was called to the stage more than any other film, winning for Best Musical or Comedy Film, Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Screenplay. Perhaps a little surprising were the big wins for 1917, which won Best Drama and Best Director (Sam Mendes), but has yet to be released wide theatrically. That should help with the box office!
Read on for the complete list of winning performers, TV shows, and movies.
JUMP TO: Television Nominations, Film Nominations
Television Nominations
JUMP TO: TV Drama, TV Musical or Comedy, Drama Actor, Drama Actress, Comedy Actor, Comedy Actress, Limited Series or TV, Movie, Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best TV Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
WINNER - Succession
Best TV Musical or Comedy
Barry
WINNER - Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama
WINNER - Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER - Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
WINNER - Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
WINNER - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
WINNER - Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Chris Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
WINNER - Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
WINNER - Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
WINNER - Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
WINNER - Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Film Nominations
JUMP TO: Drama, Film Nominations, Musical or Comedy Actor, Musical or Comedy Actress, Drama Actor, Drama Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Director, Screenplay, Animated Film, Foreign Language Film,Original Score, Original Song
Best Drama
WINNER - 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Comedy or Musical
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
WINNER - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER - Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
WINNER - Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER - Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER - Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
WINNER - Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
WINNER - Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
WINNER - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Animated Film
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
WINNER - Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Foreign Language Film Picture
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER - Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Original Score
Thomas Newman, 1917
WINNER - Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song
"Beautiful Ghosts," CATS
WINNER - "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Spirit," The Lion King
"Stand Up," Harriet
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)