The 77th Annual Golden Globes had its share of highs (Tom Hanks' lifetime award highlight reel!), lows (Ricky Gervais' "joke" about female directors), and plenty of mediums (everything else), but beyond the pomp and circumstance, movies and TV shows took home some awards.

HBO was the big winner on the TV side, with Succession and Chernobyl grabbing multiple awards, and Amazon's Fleabag continued its dominance with two more trophies to add to its collection. As usual for the Golden Globes' simultaneously typical and eccentric tastes, there was a mix of the expected (Michelle Williams winning for Fosse/Verdon) and unexpected (Ramy Youssef winning for Ramy).

On the film side of things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was called to the stage more than any other film, winning for Best Musical or Comedy Film, Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Screenplay. Perhaps a little surprising were the big wins for 1917, which won Best Drama and Best Director (Sam Mendes), but has yet to be released wide theatrically. That should help with the box office!

Read on for the complete list of winning performers, TV shows, and movies.

Fleabag Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

WINNER - Succession

Barry

WINNER - Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

WINNER - Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER - Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

WINNER - Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

WINNER - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catch-22

WINNER - Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Chris Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

WINNER - Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

WINNER - Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

WINNER - Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

WINNER - Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

The Irishman Photo: Netflix

WINNER - 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

WINNER - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER - Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

WINNER - Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

WINNER - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER - Renée Zellweger, Judy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER - Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

WINNER - Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

WINNER - Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

WINNER - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

WINNER - Missing Link

Toy Story 4

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

WINNER - Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Thomas Newman, 1917

WINNER - Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

"Beautiful Ghosts," CATS

WINNER - "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman

"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2

"Spirit," The Lion King

"Stand Up," Harriet

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)