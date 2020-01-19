The actors are ready to deliver their trophies for the best film and television performances of the year. The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will, like the 2020 Oscars, take place without a host this year after being headed up Will & Grace star Megan Mullally in 2019. However, the event will still feature a bevy of talent taking the stage to help dole out those dramatic statues.

The SAGs will honor Robert De Niro with a Lifetime Achievement Award, with fellow Martin Scorsese muse Leonardo DiCaprio presenting. Additional presenters scheduled for the 2020 SAG Awards are Jason Bateman, Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Buscemi, Gabrielle Carteris, Gwendoline Christie, Glenn Close, Choi Woo Shik, Kaitlyn Dever, Daveed Diggs, Taron Egerton, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Roman Griffin Davis, Danai Gurira, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jharrel Jerome, Nicole Kidman, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Lupita Nyong'o, Park So Dam, Pedro Pascal, Lili Reinhart, Margot Robbie, Song Kang Ho, Charlize Theron, Sophie Turner, Taika Waititi, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

2020 SAG Awards Nominations: The Full List

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will air Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. TNT and TBS subscribers can also stream the show live via the networks' websites, mobile apps, and connected device apps (Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire). The telecast will be available internationally, including to US military installations through the American Forces Network. The People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet pre-show will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed at SAGAwards.org, TNTdrama.com/sag-awards, PeopleTV, PEOPLE.com, and EW.com.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Drama Ensemble

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Comedy Ensemble

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Comedy Actor

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

TV Movie/Miniseries Actor

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

TV Movie/Miniseries Actress

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Lead Actor

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Lead Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

