The actors are ready to deliver their trophies for the best film and television performances of the year. The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will, like the 2020 Oscars, take place without a host this year after being headed up Will & Grace star Megan Mullally in 2019. However, the event will still feature a bevy of talent taking the stage to help dole out those dramatic statues.
The SAGs will honor Robert De Niro with a Lifetime Achievement Award, with fellow Martin Scorsese muse Leonardo DiCaprio presenting. Additional presenters scheduled for the 2020 SAG Awards are Jason Bateman, Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Buscemi, Gabrielle Carteris, Gwendoline Christie, Glenn Close, Choi Woo Shik, Kaitlyn Dever, Daveed Diggs, Taron Egerton, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Roman Griffin Davis, Danai Gurira, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jharrel Jerome, Nicole Kidman, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Lupita Nyong'o, Park So Dam, Pedro Pascal, Lili Reinhart, Margot Robbie, Song Kang Ho, Charlize Theron, Sophie Turner, Taika Waititi, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will air Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. TNT and TBS subscribers can also stream the show live via the networks' websites, mobile apps, and connected device apps (Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire). The telecast will be available internationally, including to US military installations through the American Forces Network. The People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet pre-show will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed at SAGAwards.org, TNTdrama.com/sag-awards, PeopleTV, PEOPLE.com, and EW.com.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS
Drama Ensemble
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Comedy Ensemble
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Comedy Actor
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
TV Movie/Miniseries Actor
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
TV Movie/Miniseries Actress
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
FILM NOMINATIONS
Ensemble
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Lead Actor
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Lead Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
