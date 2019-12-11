The actors have spoken. The nominations for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday by The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira and Superstore's America Ferrera, revealing which performers left an impression on the card-carrying members of SAG this year.
The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards will also honor Robert De Niro with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented by fellow Martin Scorsese muse Leonardo DiCaprio. The ceremony will air Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
TELEVISION
Drama Ensemble
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Comedy Ensemble
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Comedy Actor
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
TV Movie/Miniseries Actor
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
TV Movie/Miniseries Actress
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
FILM
Ensemble
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Lead Actor
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Lead Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupito Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture
Avengers Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
