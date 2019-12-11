Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

The actors have spoken. The nominations for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday by The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira and Superstore's America Ferrera, revealing which performers left an impression on the card-carrying members of SAG this year.

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards will also honor Robert De Niro with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented by fellow Martin Scorsese muse Leonardo DiCaprio. The ceremony will air Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

TELEVISION

Drama Ensemble

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Comedy Ensemble

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Comedy Actor

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

TV Movie/Miniseries Actor

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

TV Movie/Miniseries Actress

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

FILM

Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Lead Actor

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Lead Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupito Nyong'o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture

Avengers Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with an encore presentation airing at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

