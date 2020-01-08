Now Playing What The Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like in 2007

The Oscars will go without a host for the second year in a row, proving that an emcee isn't necessary to celebrate the biggest night in movies. ABC president Karey Burke confirmed to critics during the ABC portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday that the Academy Awards, which air on the network next month, will once again have no host after seeing success with the formula at last year's ceremony.

"There will be no traditional host again this year, repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value [and] big musical numbers," Burke said.

ABC and The Academy decided to move forward without a host in 2019 after their first choice Kevin Hart withdrew from the ceremony after backlash from his early tweets. Instead, ABC star Anthony Anderson helped kick off the show last year and various presenters helped give out the night's trophies.

The news comes after Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for the fifth and allegedly final time, with lackluster results.

The 2020 Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8/7c on ABC.