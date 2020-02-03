The biggest night in Hollywood is almost here. Sam Mendes' 1917 has been sweeping the precursor awards, including the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, but Bong Joon Ho's Parasite has notched some major honors as well, including the SAG Award for best drama ensemble and the WGA's original screenplay award. Also still in the mix are Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, to name a few. So, while there are some heavy favorites going into the 92nd Academy Awards, the Oscars' best picture race is still a contested category, and, hey, they've surprised us before.

Before you get to the big award of the night though, there's a lot to unpack. In this post, TV Guide will tell you everything you need to know about the 2020 Academy Awards, including how to watch, who the nominees are, and who is performing at the biggest award show of the year.

Photo: Kurt Krieger

There are many ways for you to watch the Oscars in 2020. There will be live streams on Twitter as well as ways for you watch on streaming apps. ABC will host the Oscars again this year but here is everything you need to know about watching online or without cable.

Brian May and Adam Lambert, 91st Academy Awards Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Oscars will once again have no host. The ceremony also went without a host in 2019 after the Kevin Hart controversy over his past homophobic tweets. The show still went on with a star-studded intro after Queen's musical performance, and the formula will probably be repeated for the 2020 show.

While the show should be fun, there are already some somber moments to put on your radar. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the show will include a tribute to Kobe Bryant and those who died in the tragic helicopter accident on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite Photo: NEON CJ Entertainment

Netflix dominated the competition this year with 24 total nominations, mostly racked up by The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. However, Joker racked up the most nominations for an individual film with 11, with 1917, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood coming in a close second with ten nods each. There was also a four-way tie between Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Parasite for third place with six nominations a piece. Check out the full list of nominations here. You can also find out how to stream the nominated movies here.

Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King, and Mahershala Ali Photo: John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

This year's list of presenters includes some A-list comedians, movie stars, and television talent. The star-studded list includes James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Kristen Wiig.

Billie Eilish Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Per usual, the nominees for Best Original Song will perform their works as the music breaks for the show, so you can expect to see Randy Newman with his Toy Story 4 ballad, Elton John for Rocketman, Chrissy Metz with her Breakthrough song "I'm Standing with You," Idina Menzel bringing the Frozen II magic, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo will sing "Stand Up" from Harriet.

Aside from the nominees, Grammys favorite Billie Eilish will also step onto the Oscar stage for a "special performance," according to the show organizers. However, details are being kept under wraps. Some fans are hoping Eilish will unveil the new 007 theme song she's singing, but she may also be on deck for the In Memoriam performance.

The 92nd Academy Awards airs 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.