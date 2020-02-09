Oscars 2020: The Best and Worst Dressed Stars of the Red Carpet

Join or Sign In
These are the looks that got our attention, for better and for worse
The Oscars red carpet is one of the most anticipated carpets of the year. The 92nd Academy Awards brought all this year's shiniest stars out to play as they rocked all of the A-list designers' latest looks on Sunday, Feb. 9. Some looks had our jaws on the floor for all the right reasons while others were serious sartorial misses. Click through to see our picks for the best and worst-dressed stars of the 2020 Oscars.
Janelle Monae is no stranger to making statements on a red carpet and did not disappoint this year. The directive for her silver monochrome look was obviously "a medieval knight but make it fashion," and it works.
When you're the belle of the ball, and your red carpet look is literally bound to live on in the Hollywood history books, it's OK to play it a little safe. Clearly, Renee Zellweger got that memo and decided to opt for something elegant, but simple, and flattering but not too revealing. On her, this beaded white gown looks incredible.
Reigning Best Supporting Actress Regina King looks like a total winner in this soft pink gown with splashes of red and silver embroidery. We are especially fond of the bold neckline shaping and the timeless train.
Brad Pitt has been leaning into his everyman Hollywood appeal this season, and it's paid off for him so far. No doubt, he'll add a statue accessory to this look this evening, but between his old school velvet tux and and that swooped back hair that we still can't get enough of, he doesn't even need a trophy to look like pure gold.
It's unusual for an actress to earn two nominations in a single year, and Scarlett Johansson played up that rare honor by becoming an Oscar statuette herself with this sweeping gold gown that's classic and yet also offers some original construction in the upper framing.
We would die for Cynthia Erivo's dress. In fact, bury us in it -- it's that perfect. It's dramatic without being gaudy or trying too hard. It's just the right level of statement -- a perfectly balanced meal.
We knew to expect something different from this Grammy-grabbing sensation, but honestly? Billie Eilish's look is a little underwhelming compared to previous carpets and doesn't quite live up to her own bar of bonkers.
Sandra Oh came with intention of Killing Eve-rybody with this outrageous gold gown. On anyone else, it might be too much frou frou, but on her? Divine.
We love Marriage Story's Laura Dern and know she's going to own that Oscars stage, but she looks like that leg lamp from A Christmas Story. We can't even imagine what looks didn't get chosen for her big night in favor of this.
Margot Robbie is definitely a Bombshell, but she's not playing it up in this somewhat dowdy blue gown, fit with bow-tie sleeving pieces and a strange brooch.
Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the president of our hearts with this form-fitting navy gown.
Red carpet all-star Billy Porter has a reputation to protect in appearances like this, and boy did he ever deliver with this whimsical two-piece, fit with a feathered gold top and high-heeled boots. The red carpet bar has forever been raised.
Even Wonder Woman couldn't quite make this lace mesh business work. We love what's happening with Gal Gadot's top, but combined with the sugary sweet pink, this ensemble is too cute by half.
We love that Natalie Portman opted for a dreamy dress that could just as easily be worn to a Lord of the Rings screening as this, especially since she paired it with this floor-length coat and her simple bob.
Director Spike Lee turned his entire ensemble into a tribute to Kobe Bryant, down to the shade of his glasses, and we have to give him props for his level of commitment and pulling this look off while also making a statement.
It's hard to go wrong with this eye-catching shade of canary, and it looks especially beautiful against Mindy Kaling's flawless skin.
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek did a nice job matching their black-and-white aesthetic for the evening, and we're especially into Lucy's bold styling choices, like the pearls in her hair part and the checked sleeve design.
Little Women star Saoirse Ronan is usually a reliable one to watch on the red carpet, but there's a lot that went wrong with this look. The peplum is completely out of place, distracting from the nice neckline at the top, and her skirt looks like something borrowed from Jo March's closet. Plus, her makeup and hairstyling made us do a double-take to see if that wasn't Bryce Dallas Howard walking the carpet. This isn't the Saoirse Ronan we're used to cheering for on the red carpet.
Taika Waititi's tux is pretty simple, and yet he still managed to imbue some of his unique styling into it all the saame. The ribbed shirt is certainly different -- as is his curly swoop hair and delicate broach accessory. The Jojo Rabbit auteur might not get the night's biggest prize, but he certainly made his mark on the carpet.
Sometimes, all you want to see one a carpet is a perfectly-tailored, sleek, timeless dress and this year Brie Larson delivered. Is she re-inventing the wheel? No. But is she the perfectly executed palate cleanser of the evening? Yes.
Just give her The Crown already. Reigning Best Actress winner Olivia Coleman is definitely a Favourite for this uniquely assembled velvet gown, especially since she surprised us all with her new white-blonde 'do at the event.
Hopefully, Frozen II star Idina Menzel didn't have to venture too far into the unknown to find this radiant pink dress, but if she did, the oversized waist bow made it all worthwhile. We do wish the dress was taken up by just an inch or so to keep it from dragging on the floor, but we can let it go for this queen.
There's so much right with this look that it's hard to know where to begin. First, there's the perfect level of chunky waves in her hair and her elegant makeup work. Then, there's the sassy shaping of the bodice of this dress. To top all of that off, the skirt fabric is so rich and fun. Geena Davis' stylist was right on the money setting her up with this look, all right.
Timothée Chalamet might look like he's ready to take your order, but we're digging his futuristic schoolboy look.
OK, so the shaping of Outlander star Caitriona Balfe's dress does look a little like a newly discovered sea animal of some kind, but we love the sheer fabric of the top and her tight mid-part updo so much that we can overlook the jellyfish effect.
Little Women writer-director Greta Gerwig might not be up for Best Director at this year's Oscars (groan), but her hunter green gown is winning all the prizes tonight.
We've finally arrived at The Good Place thanks to this comfy-glam orange-gold gown on Maya Rudolph.
Superstore star America Ferrera tried the classic glamour route with this red dress, but it was a little too simple for this star-studded affair, especially with such unusual accessories as that odd forehead band.
Pearls and white floral accoutrements might be vintage Hollywood styling choices, but Penelope Cruz gave those old school pieces some modern flair by wearing her beads as a belt and having the flower sub in as her neckwear.
No one -- we cannot stress that enough -- except Kristen Wiig could pull off caterpillar couture like this and get away with it.
Just like her mother Andie MacDowell, Once Upon a Time star Margaret Qualley knows just how to balance being playful and timeless with her red carpet attire.
We're green with envy over this maiden gown on Sigourney Weaver. The neckline is perfectly draped to frame her decolletage, and we love the simple rope tie at the midsection.
John Cho's suit could stand to be taken in a bit, but we're definitely digging the burnt rust color choice and the side button aesthetic. Kerri Higuchi's look, meanwhile, is lovely and just ornate enough in the skirt to pop.
This young Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starlet knew exactly how to dress for her age and still do something new. We love Julia Butters' all-pink look -- excessive arm frills and all.
Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan glammed up with their matching deep teal formalwear pieces. It might be gray in LA, but they are brightening up this red carpet.
The color? Perfection. The silhouette? Interesting, yet elegant. She looks like the cool girl that you want to hang out with. Effortlessly chic.
Rooney Mara usually makes emo chic work for her, but this time, it's coming off a tad too Morticia Addams.
We certainly appreciate Omar Sharif Jr.'s attempt to bring some color to his tuxedo game, but the boxy shoulders and double buttons of this jacket are just a touch too bulky for his frame.
This Is Us picking our jaws up off the floor over this exquisite shade of red and matching lip line on Chrissy Metz.
Star Wars star Kelly Marie Tran took us to a galaxy far, far away and back again with this outstanding midnight blue gown. The over-sized shaping of the skirt is out of this world.
As much as we love Diane Warren's rocker vibes -- and that musical choker -- this coat would be that much cooler if it'd been tailored before her arrival.
This national news-making teen rocked his dreadlocks and a stunning two-toned suit for the Academy Awards.
Kaitlyn Dever looks Unbelievable in this classic red gown. From the sweetheart cropping of the bodice to the remarkable level of craftsmanship on display with the beadwork, this look will stand the test of time.
Kathy Bates might've been one of the surprise nominations of the season, but that didn't stop her from owning the red carpet with this sharply designed suit.
This might be a nice choice for the high school prom, but for the Oscars? Beanie Feldstein's dress is way too basic and it kind of looks like an elevated background costume from Dirty Dancing. The silhouette is confusing, and even Feldstein looks uncomfortable in it.
All due respect to this reality star, but we suspect Blac Chyna may have shown up confusing the Oscars for a Disney villain cosplay contest with this severely shaped dress choice.
Zazie Beetz's red carpet look was definitely no Joker. We loved her jewelry and tightly tendrilled hair. However, the odd shaping of the bottom of her corset was a bit too strange to make our best list this year.
We have to stan the arresting side view on this shapely, but otherwise simple, black gown on Kelly Ripa.
The Parasite director has kept it simple all season long, but Bong Joon Ho's all-black tux is still the perfect look for the likely Oscar winner.
We can appreciate the concept at play here, but it's not quite outrageous enough to be performative. Instead, it looks like she's dressing up as a video game character gearing up for combat rather than a singer getting ready to sing on one of the most-watched stages in the world.
He might not have defeated the Night King, but Alfie Allen carved an Iron Throne in our hearts with this dapper look.
It was no pain and all glory with Antonio Banderas' Oscar look this year.
Charlize Theron is always one to watch for at the Oscars' red carpet, and this year was no exception. Her vintage glam factor is as strong as ever in this Dior piece -- and we see that Angelina Jolie leg pop, girl.
The Oscar-winning composer made us want to sing with this geometric neckline (and Sam Slater as an accessory wasn't a bad choice either).
Even though it's hard to imagine Keanu Reeves glowing up, he looked as amazing as ever at the Oscars -- and bonus points for him bringing his mother, Patricia Taylor, to the show.
This cream colored gown with a simple red rose adornment blended perfectly with the red carpet styling.
The couple brought some contemporary elegance to the carpet this year. We can't stop looking at those shoulder embellishments!
The Australian actress also got into the golden theme of the evening with this off-the-shoulder number paired with the perfect hairpiece.