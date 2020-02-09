Just in case you were worried you would no longer have Frozen II's "Into the Unknown" stuck in your head now that the movie has been out for months, think again. Idina Menzel performed the song at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, and we're now absolutely back on the Elsa train.

As one of the nominees for Best Original Song, "Into the Unknown" obviously nabbed a performance at the Oscars, but what you might not have expected was to hear so many voices joining Menzel's on stage. In an awesome nod to the international success of Frozen and its sequel, voice actresses from around the world also voiced Elsa joined Menzel on stage to accompany her in the song.

The actresses on stage included Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Willemijn Verkaik (Germany), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Kasia Laska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain), and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand).

Now that's what we call the wonderful world of Disney.

