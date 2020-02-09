Brad Pitt has largely sidestepped political statements in favor of self-deprecating jokes throughout his awards season sweep this year, but that all changed during Sunday night's Oscars when he took the stage to accept his trophy for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Upon taking the stage, Pitt first thanked the Academy for this "honor of honors" before quipping, "They told me I have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing."

Chances are, you had Brad Pitt winning this award on your 92nd Academy Awards ballot, but did you predict he'd rail on Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings after making so many speeches without taking dings at Washington, D.C.?

Zoom In on Natalie Portman's Oscars Dress for Some Feminist Fashion

Of course, Pitt didn't devote all of his time at the podium to politics. He also thanked Tarantino and honored co-star Leonardo DiCaprio by saying, "Leo I'll ride on your coattails any day, man." He closed the speech by saying, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Ain't that the truth. This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you."

Check out the full winners list from the 2020 Oscars here.