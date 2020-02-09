Natalie Portman hasn't been shy about championing female directors during awards season, and she took it to a new level for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. In a fashion-forward move, Portman incorporated the names of female directors into her outfit for the evening.

We were already going gaga over Portman's caped dress on the red carpet, and then we zoomed in on the intricate stitching on the trim, and we got the greatest surprise of our lives. What appear to be buttons or just intricate lace details on the lapels of Portman's cape are actually elegantly stitched names of female directors who were not nominated for Oscars at this year's ceremony.

Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman posted a closeup of the names on Twitter, which include Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller, and Mari Diop, and more. "I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way," Portman explained in the video.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

