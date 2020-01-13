Dust off your Oscars ballots and awards season bingo cards because Hollywood's biggest night is almost here. The 92nd Academy Awards are just a few weeks away, which means it's time for film buffs to have some fun as we dissect the films, stars, and behind-the-scenes talent nominated to compete for this year's trophies.

Even before the Oscar nominations were announced on Monday morning by Issa Rae and John Cho, the 2020 awards season has already been a buzzy one. The 2020 Golden Globes practically sidelined Netflix as Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story were both bypassed in favor of a pair of theatrical powerhouse films, Sam Mendes' 1917 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, those films all made the cut at the Oscars, landing best picture nominations alongside Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, and Parasite.

The 2020 Oscars had the opportunity to make up for some of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's shortcomings this year, but they failed to even nominate a single female director, despite the celebrated work of directors like Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).

Meanwhile, the acting categories are competitive this year. The nominees for best actor are Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Phoenix is likely to be the favorite after winning at the Golden Globes. Best actress contenders this year include Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renée Zellweger for Judy. Zellweger has already collected a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for her work in the film.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body - Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman

Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera

American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert

The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan

For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, and Atanas Georgiev

Ford v. Ferrari - Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Parasite - Yang Jinmo

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4 - Randy Newman

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman - Elton John and Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing with You" - Breakthrough - Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown" - Frozen II - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Standing Up" - Harriet - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

1917 - Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

The Irishman - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker - Mark Bridges

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre

Sister - Siqi Song

Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry

Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister - Delphine Girard

Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, and Mark Ulano

Ford v. Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow

Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland

1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano

Ford v. Ferrari - Donald Sylvester

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord

In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Corpus Christi - Poland

Honeyland - North Macedonia

Les Miserables - France

Pain and Glory - Spain

Parasite - South Korea

Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker

Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White

1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole

Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman

1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy

The Irishman - Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà

1917 - Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Parasite - Lee Ha-jun and Cho Won-woo

The 92nd Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:30/3:30c on ABC.

PHOTOS: Most Iconic Oscars Moments of All Time

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)