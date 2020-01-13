Dust off your Oscars ballots and awards season bingo cards because Hollywood's biggest night is almost here. The 92nd Academy Awards are just a few weeks away, which means it's time for film buffs to have some fun as we dissect the films, stars, and behind-the-scenes talent nominated to compete for this year's trophies.
Even before the Oscar nominations were announced on Monday morning by Issa Rae and John Cho, the 2020 awards season has already been a buzzy one. The 2020 Golden Globes practically sidelined Netflix as Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story were both bypassed in favor of a pair of theatrical powerhouse films, Sam Mendes' 1917 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, those films all made the cut at the Oscars, landing best picture nominations alongside Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, and Parasite.
The 2020 Oscars had the opportunity to make up for some of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's shortcomings this year, but they failed to even nominate a single female director, despite the celebrated work of directors like Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).
Meanwhile, the acting categories are competitive this year. The nominees for best actor are Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Phoenix is likely to be the favorite after winning at the Golden Globes. Best actress contenders this year include Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renée Zellweger for Judy. Zellweger has already collected a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for her work in the film.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Directing
The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
1917 - Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
1917 - Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body - Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman
Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera
Documentary Feature
American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert
The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan
For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, and Atanas Georgiev
Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari - Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
Joker - Jeff Groth
Parasite - Yang Jinmo
Original Score
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4 - Randy Newman
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman - Elton John and Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing with You" - Breakthrough - Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown" - Frozen II - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Standing Up" - Harriet - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Cinematography
The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
1917 - Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
Costume Design
The Irishman - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker - Mark Bridges
Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre
Sister - Siqi Song
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry
Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister - Delphine Girard
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, and Mark Ulano
Ford v. Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow
Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland
1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano
Sound Editing
Ford v. Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
Joker - Alan Robert Murray
1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi - Poland
Honeyland - North Macedonia
Les Miserables - France
Pain and Glory - Spain
Parasite - South Korea
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker
Joker - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White
1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick
The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman
1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy
Production Design
The Irishman - Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà
1917 - Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite - Lee Ha-jun and Cho Won-woo
The 92nd Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:30/3:30c on ABC.
