Many of Hollywood's brightest stars gathered on Sunday, Jan. 5 for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, celebrating some of the best films and television series of the year, including Chernobyl, Succession, Fleabag, Ramy, 1917, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Hosting 2020's ceremony was acerbic comedian Ricky Gervais, who returned to emcee for the fifth and final time, letting loose some controversial quips.

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

HBO was the big winner on the TV side, with Succession and Chernobyl grabbing multiple awards, and Amazon's Fleabag continued its dominance with two more trophies to add to its collection. On the film side of things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was called to the stage more than any other film. Read on for the complete list of Golden Globes winners and nominees.

Photo: Getty Images

In case all you missed something or maybe were busy watching all the other great stuff on TV, TV Guide rounded up the best and worst moments of the Golden Globes. From Kate McKinnon's touching tribute to Ellen DeGeneres to the absolute robbery of Jennifer Lopez, consider this a handy cheat sheet. Read on for the best and worst moments.

Photo: Getty Images

Margot Robbie, Billy Porter, Jane Levy, and more stars stunned on the red carpet. But some other looks were less successful. Here are the best and worst red carpet looks at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Photo: Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Ricky Gervais is a rude dude with a 'tude, and he brought his signature caustic wit and hyenaic laugh to 77th Golden Globes on Sunday night. Hosting for the first time since 2016 and fifth time overall, the comedian and After Life star told some pretty mean jokes about some very pretty people, and maybe a few of them went a little too far. Here are some of his most controversial quips.

Photo: STXFILMS

Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress at the 77th Golden Globe Awards over Jennifer Lopez and the internet was not having it. Laura Dern, we love you girl, but this wasn't your time, and Twitter agrees. Read more...

Photo: 2020 NBCUniversal Media via Getty Images

While most people put on the ritz and the glitz for award shows, not every celeb decides to go high fashion or bust. In the case of the 77th Annual Golden Globes, Jason Momoa decided a tank top was as glam as he was getting. Read more...

Awkwafina Photo: Daniele Venturelli, WireImage

Awkwafina just made history at the Golden Globes. The actress won best lead actress in a comedy for her performance in The Farewell, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe in that category. "This is great," Awkwafina told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton, to laughs. "If I fall upon hard times I can sell this, so that's good." Read more...

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Michelle Williams used her speech at the 77th Golden Globes to urge women to vote for candidates who would protect women's right to choose. In her speech, Williams, who won Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in Fosse/Verdon, said that her life would not have turned out the way it had if not for the right to make choices about her own body. Read more...

Photo: NBCUniversal Media via Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge brought the house down with her acceptance speech when she thanked Barack Obama for putting Fleabag Season 2 on his list of favorite TV shows for 2019. "I'd also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list," Waller-Bridge said. "As some of you may know, he's always been on mine." The joke was a nod to Season 1 of Fleabag, in which her character was caught pleasuring herself while watching a clip of Obama giving a speech. Read more...

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon, one of the funniest women to ever grace the Saturday Night Live stage, left everyone misty-eyed during the 77th Golden Globes with a touching tribute to Ellen DeGeneres, who received this year's honorary Carol Burnett Award for her extensive work in comedy. In a heartfelt homage to the comedic legend, McKinnon revealed that DeGeneres' coming out helped during her teenage years as she realized her own sexuality. Read more...

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media via Getty Images

Ramy Youssef was the first winner at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, but he became an early contender for best speech of the night when he delivered a charming, sweet message and a religious statement that celebrated his Muslim faith. Read more...

Photo: NBCUniversal Media via Getty Images

Tom Hanks was the recipient of the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award, honoring people who have provided outstanding contributions to entertainment. Though Hanks began his acceptance speech with a few charming quips, the actor quickly got choked up. Read more...

Photo: Photo credit: Phillip Caruso, Phillip Caruso

We love Tom Hanks. You love Tom Hanks. Everybody loves Tom Hanks. Hey, we don't make the rules, we just abide by them. If you're like us, the Golden Globes montage of memorable movie moments from Hanks' filmography really got you in the feel spots, and now you're ready to revisit some of those pics that have made his career so storied. Here's how to stream the Tom Hanks collection. Happy Hanks-ing!

Russell Crowe, who won best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in Showtime's The Loudest Voice, missed the ceremony to stay home in Australia as bushfires continue to devastate the country. In his absence, he sent a message about the role climate change has played in the tragedy, urging listeners to take action. Read more...

Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington may have bemoaned his lonely status when he first hit the red carpet of the 77th Annual Golden Globes, but he didn't stay lonely for long! In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Harington remarked how strange it was to walk the carpet without his Game of Thrones cast. Read more...

Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW

The Golden Globes delivered its fair share of memorable moments (hey there, Kate McKinnon) but we're mostly freaking out over one that happened off-camera. In an all-caps tweet on Sunday night, Kathryn Newton dropped an epic photo in which revealed that she reunited with her Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles during the star-studded event. Read more...

Photo: HBO/Helen Sloan

The Golden Globes are always the most eclectic and least predictable of the major awards shows, and this year is no exception. The nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards contain plenty of the expected nominees, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Irishman, but there are many missing names (just one nod for Game of Thrones, and where's When They See Us?) and unexpected ones, too (we see you, Ramy Youssef). Here are the snubs and surprises of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Andrew Scott, Nicole Kidman, Sacha Baron Cohen, and more stars reacted to the news that they were nominated for a Golden Globe. Read on for all the Golden Globe nominee reactions.

There are a lot of ways to watch the Golden Globes. You can tune in for the awards ceremony on broadcast TV, or you can stream it. And if you like to tune in early and follow along with the red carpet coverage as the stars arrive to contend for their prizes, there are multiple options for that as well. No matter how you'd like to enjoy the 77th Golden Globes, here's a rundown of how to watch online and on television.

