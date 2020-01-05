Fleabag took home the award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy during the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday. It beat previous winner The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, HBO's contract killer dramedy Barry, and Netflix's The Politician.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the writer and lead actress of the series, brought the house down with her acceptance speech when she thanked President Barack Obama for putting Fleabag Season 2 on his list of favorite TV shows of 2019. "I'd also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list," Waller-Bridge said. "As some of you may know, he's always been on mine."

The joke was a nod to Season 1 of Fleabag, in which her character was caught pleasuring herself while watching a clip of Obama giving a speech. Waller-Bridge obviously immediately directed the Golden Globes audience to go watch Season 1 to understand the joke.

A cult favorite during its first run, the unflinchingly honest comedy about a recovering sex addict has finally received the mainstream recognition it deserves thanks to a perfect second season filled with awkward dinner parties, serious introspection for its lead character, and a forbidden romance with a hot priest played by Golden Globe nominee Andrew Scott. With no new episodes on the horizon, this win tops off a stellar and unforgettable run for a truly remarkable show we'll continue to discuss in the years to come.

Fleabag Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

