Thanks Obama! The gifting holidays may be over, but it's still a very special time of year as former President Barack Obama shares his annual lists of favorite entries in entertainment. On Sunday, Obama revealed his choices for the best films and television series of the year, and it looks like even POTUS 44 couldn't resist the allure of Hot Priest.

Obama's list includes three television series from the year that he "considered as powerful as movies" (an interesting qualification, to be sure): Amazon Prime's second season of Fleabag, Netflix's Unbelievable, and HBO's Watchmen.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there's also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here's the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Like his picks for favorite films and books of the year, even this brief list of TV gems reflects Obama's reliable taste for offerings that are intellectually, emotionally, or socially significant.

Unbelievable was a powerful presentation of the true story of a woman whose rape report was condemned until two female detectives uncovered the horrifying truth of her allegation, while Watchmen managed to pack a lot of clever commentary about race and culture into its architecture. So, it's certainly fitting that Obama might have enjoyed them as much as the rest of us. And while Fleabag Season 2 might not have tackled quite as much challenging material as its contemporaries here, it was still an undeniably fun run of the show. Plus, Obama's appreciation for it kinda feels like a fourth wall wink in and of itself when you remember that scene from Season 1.

That time Fleabag got caught masturbating to Obama... pic.twitter.com/JeQSJgrQWr — BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) January 1, 2019

Fleabag Season 2 is available on Amazon Prime, while Unbelievable is available on Netflix, and Watchmen can be streamed on HBO.