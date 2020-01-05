Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress at the 77th Golden Globe Awards over Jennifer Lopez and the internet was not having it. Granted, Laura Dern is a damn legend, and her turn in Netflix's Marriage Story was pretty satisfying.

But then, Jennifer Lopez is also a woman worthy of every statue we could throw at her for her turn in Hustlers — not to mention being a multi-hyphenate who's done a tour in Vegas, had her own pretty successful TV series and can still rock that damn Versace dress 20 years later. Laura Dern, we love you girl, but this wasn't your time, and Twitter agrees.

I just don't get why you wouldn't want to see Jennifer Lopez win. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) January 6, 2020

Ugh. She was robbed. Laura Dern basically played the same character in Big Little Lies for Marriage Story 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Jessica van Dop (@DiningTraveler) January 6, 2020

As much as I respect Laura Dern and her work, JLO was robbed here. Jennifer's role was much larger and more powerful. #goldenglobes — Jess (@dazzle715) January 6, 2020

Golden Globes 2020 Winners: The Complete List

The fact that the @goldenglobes just robbed @JLo is disrespectful and ridiculous 🤦🏻‍♀️ — arilena (@Lenalovesyaa) January 6, 2020

I love me some Laura Dern but really?? JLO should have won the golden globe. — victor huizar (@victorCrEAtoR) January 6, 2020

@JLo even if things didn't go as everyone thought, you know in your heart that you did the best job and you are still the winner. You're much more than an award. Always remember that and keep dreaming!! ✨♥️ #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/xaDpP3kkru — Erika 🦋 (@erika_jlover) January 6, 2020

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)