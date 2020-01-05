Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress at the 77th Golden Globe Awards over Jennifer Lopez and the internet was not having it. Granted, Laura Dern is a damn legend, and her turn in Netflix's Marriage Story was pretty satisfying.

But then, Jennifer Lopez is also a woman worthy of every statue we could throw at her for her turn in Hustlers — not to mention being a multi-hyphenate who's done a tour in Vegas, had her own pretty successful TV series and can still rock that damn Versace dress 20 years later. Laura Dern, we love you girl, but this wasn't your time, and Twitter agrees.

Golden Globes 2020 Winners: The Complete List

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)