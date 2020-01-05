Awkwafina just made history at the Golden Globes. The actress won best lead actress in a comedy for her performance in The Farewell, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe in that category.

"This is great," Awkwafina told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton, to laughs. "If I fall upon hard times I can sell this, so that's good."

She went on to thank Zhao Shuzhen, who plays her grandmother in the film, and The Farewell director Lulu Wang. "You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime, and you taught me so much," Awkwafina said, addressing the director. "Just filming the story, being with you, was incredible."

She wrapped by thanking her family members. "I'd like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I'd get a job, Dad," Awkwafina said. "To my grandma, my best friend, the woman who raised me. And to my mother, Tia, who I always hoped was watching from somewhere above, and I hope that she's watching now. Thank you all."

Golden Globes 2020: Live Updates from the 77th Golden Globes

Awkwafina is only the sixth woman of Asian descent to be nominated for a Globe for lead actress in a comedy, following her Crazy Rich Asians co-star Constance Wu, Hailee Steinfeld (2016's The Edge of Seventeen), Yvonne Elliman (1973's Jesus Christ Superstar), Miyoshi Umeki (1961's Flower Drum Song), and Machiko Kyo (1956's The Teahouse of the August Moon).

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)