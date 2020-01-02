The 77th Golden Globe Awards are almost here, and with Ricky Gervais returning to host for the fifth (and supposedly final) time, we can probably expect the acerbic host to be even more merciless than usual. But aside from Gervais's sure-to-be-scathing commentary, the night will be all about celebration, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gathers the shiniest stars of film and television together and gets the Moet flowing as they dole out trophies to their favorites.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 5 from the Beverly Hilton ballroom, and although there were some serious snubs in the nominations, there are still some exciting shows and films in contention for those trophies. So if you're planning to tune in for this year's Globes, here's what you need to know about the ceremony, including how to watch.

The nominations

The HFPA has gotten a lot of heat over this year's list of nominations because even after they were called out about the male-dominated director's category two years back, female directors were once again shut out of the category this year. They also totally overlooked Ava DuVernay's incredible When They See Us. However, fans of series like Fleabag, The Crown, The Komsinky Method, and Succession and films like The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will see their favorites contend for awards across multiple categories. Check out the full list of nominations here.

The presenters

The Globes might not be the most prestigious awards show of the season, but thanks to all the booze and bad jokes, they always manage to recruit a lot of A-listers to participate in the evening. Lined up to present for this year's Golden Globes so far are Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Margot Robbie, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig, and Glenn Close.

How to watch

There are a lot of ways to watch the Golden Globes. You can tune in for the awards ceremony on broadcast TV, or you can stream it. And if you like to tune in early and follow along with the red carpet coverage as the stars arrive to contend for their prizes, there are multiple options for that as well. No matter how you'd like to enjoy the 77th Golden Globes, here's a rundown of what will air and how to watch online and on television:

Red Carpet Live: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on E! and Facebook Watch

Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will once again headline E!'s Golden Globes pre-show, where they'll check in with the nominees and other celebs about what they're wearing and what they're looking forward to from the night. Expect appearances from the casts of nominated shows like Fleabag, The Crown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, and more. Watch live on E! or with Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now. Meanwhile, the HFPA's official pre-show for the 77th Golden Globes will be hosted by Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, and Scott Mantz. The HFPA's pre-show launches at 6 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Golden Globes Arrival Special: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on NBC

If you don't want to worry about finding the right channel in the minutes before the show begins, just switch over to NBC's red carpet coverage an hour before the ceremony. Here you'll get behind-the-scenes coverage ahead of the show and predictions on who will take home the top trophies. Watch live on NBC or with Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC

The Golden Globes officially kick off at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, and you can follow along live on both coasts — or anywhere in between — as Gervais gets the party started. The show is scheduled to run for three hours to accommodate all of the film and television awards, so make sure you have plenty of snacks and hydration to make it through the telecast (hey, it's still not as long as The Irishman!). Watch live on NBC or with Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now.

Golden Globes Live-Stream

For those living off the grid or without a TV, fear not. Grab a cable login and check out all of the Golden Globes festivities live on NBC.com or through the NBC app. You'll be able to watch the show in real time, so you don't have to miss out on any of the big moments that everyone will be buzzing about Monday morning.

The 77th Annual Golden Globes air Sunday Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

