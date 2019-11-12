The 77th Annual Golden Globes will feature a familiar host: Ricky Gervais. Gervais' return to the awards show he previously hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016 was announced on Tuesday. He said in a statement, "Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

This isn't the first time Gervais has suggested he's done hosting the Globes. After his third straight hosting gig in 2012, Gervais expressed an unwillingness to emcee the Golden Globes again. He wrote of the experience, "I've told my agent to never let me be persuaded to do it again ... It's like a parachute jump. You can only really enjoy it in retrospect when you realise you didn't die and it was quite an amazing thing to do." However, that sentiment didn't last long, and he brought his signature snark to the Beverly Hilton once again just a few years later, in 2016.

NBC Entertainment chair Paul Telegdy said of the decision to hire Gervais for the fifth time, "There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated. It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can't wait to see what he has up his sleeve."

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria added, "When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected. We're excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!"

In between Gervais' turns as host, the Globes were hosted by Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler from 2013-2015, then Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Seth Meyers in 2018, and Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh in 2019.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, starting at 8/7c.