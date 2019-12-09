Now Playing The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

The Golden Globes are always the most eclectic and least predictable of the major awards shows, and this year is no exception. The nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards contain plenty of the expected nominees, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Irishman, but there are many missing names (where's When They See Us?) and unexpected ones, too (we see you, Ramy Youssef).

Here are the snubs and surprises of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards nominees.

Snubs

All female directors. There were a number of great films directed by women this year — Greta Gerwig's Little Women, Olivia Wilde's Booksmart, Lulu Wang's The Farewell, and Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, to name a few — but none of those directors were recognized for their efforts.

When They See Us. Ava DuVernay's limited series about the Central Park Five was a critical hit, a timely examination of how black Americans are denied justice, and contained a blistering performance from newcomer Jharrel Jerome, but apparently that's not enough. The show received not a single nomination.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus. You would think Globes voters would jump at their last chance to honor the Veep star for her iconic performance as Selina Meyer, especially after she returned from battling breast cancer, but the two-year gap between seasons probably hurt its momentum.

Robert De Niro. Bob's Irishman co-stars Joe Pesci and Al Pacino earned expected nominations, but the Irishman himself didn't get a nom. Maybe voters found him beating that guy up in the street unconvincing?

Watchmen. Not a huge surprise that HBO's brilliant superhero show didn't get any nominations, since it's not the kind of show the Globes tend to like, but it's also too good to overlook. They at least could have given Regina King Reese Witherspoon's Morning Show slot.

Lupita Nyong'o. She didn't do that terrifying voice in Us to not get nominated!

Game of Thrones. The biggest show in the history of television (spiritually, if not mathematically) earned one acting nomination (for Kit Harington), but didn't get a series nom for its controversial final season. You would think it would make it in based on reputation alone, but nope.

Adam Sandler. He may not get a Golden Globe for Uncut Gems, but hopefully he still gets an Oscar, just to spare us the bad movie he'll make on purpose if he doesn't.

Network TV. Nothing from ABC, NBC, CBS, or Fox got nominated. Not even The Good Place or This Is Us, the "broadcast still has some good stuff" standard-bearers of the past few years.

Surprises

Ramy Youssef. The Golden Globes like to honor new faces, but we still weren't expecting Ramy to get a nomination for his self-titled Hulu comedy. We love it, we just weren't expecting it. The series was a little under-the-radar, even compared to Shrill, its Hulu comedy sibling, which wasn't nominated.

Catch-22. The Hulu mini had almost no buzz when it premiered in the spring, but it managed to secure nominations for limited series and actor Christopher Abbott. Maybe Globes voters couldn't resist the Clooney-back-on-TV of it all?

Daniel Craig. The insubstantial Knives Out getting as many noms as it did is a bit of a surprise in itself, but Daniel Craig getting nominated for his hammy performance is a real head-scratcher.

Rami Malek. The Mr. Robot star getting back into the nomination mix for the fourth season of a show that gets very little attention anymore is very un-Globes (he wasn't nominated for Season 3), but he is still coasting off Bohemian Rhapsody, so that surely helped.

The Kominsky Method. JKJKJK the Globes love The Kominksy Method! They'd give it an Oscar if they could!

The 77th Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

