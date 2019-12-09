Now Playing Game of Thrones Photographer Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Battle of the Bastards

What is dead may never die, but it looks like winter has finally come for Game of Thrones. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has all but iced out the HBO epic after Season 8, with the series receiving just a single nomination for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Only Kit Harington will compete at the 2020 Golden Globes in the best TV drama actor category.

Game of Thrones has never been as hot of a property with the HFPA as it has been with the Television Academy, which continued to shower the show with Emmys this year. The series boasts just seven previous nominations at the Globes. However, Game of Thrones was previously nominated for best drama series in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. And even though it never won in that category, it's still a bit of a surprise that it isn't even a contender this year.

Harington is just the third Thrones star to ever get a nod from the Golden Globes. Lena Headey was also nominated in 2017 for supporting television actress, but walked away empty-handed. Only Peter Dinklage has earned a Golden Globe trophy for the show so far, claiming the win for supporting television actor in 2012.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

