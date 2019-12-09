Christmas has come early for awards season fans. On Monday morning, Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning announced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which will honor the standout films and television series of 2019 — or at least the ones the HFPA didn't snub.
On the television side, shows like Fleabag, The Crown, The Komsinky Method, and Succession were some of the most recognized; on the film side, movies like The Irishman, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Jojo Rabbit impressed the HFPA the most. Noticeably absent from the list of nominations were any nods for female film directors or recognition for Ava DuVernay's acclaimed limited series When They See Us, which had been heavily nominated at the Emmys.
Other TV favorites that are absent from the nominations include Schitt's Creek and Stranger Things. Even Game of Thrones got the wintry shoulder with just one nomination. At the same time, shows like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show managed to overcome a middling reception and score several nominations.
The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live from Beverly Hills on Sunday, Jan. 5 and will be hosted once more by Ricky Gervais. In addition to announcing winners from the list of hopefuls below, the HFPA will also honor Tom Hanks with the year's Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.
Check out the full list of nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes below.
TELEVISION
Best TV Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best TV Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Chris Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
FILM
Best Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Comedy or Musical
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Animated Film
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Foreign Language Film Picture
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Original Score
Thomas Newman, 1917
Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song
"Beautiful Ghosts," CATS
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Spirit," The Lion King
"Stand Up," Harriet
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.