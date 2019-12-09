Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Christmas has come early for awards season fans. On Monday morning, Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning announced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which will honor the standout films and television series of 2019 — or at least the ones the HFPA didn't snub.

On the television side, shows like Fleabag, The Crown, The Komsinky Method, and Succession were some of the most recognized; on the film side, movies like The Irishman, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Jojo Rabbit impressed the HFPA the most. Noticeably absent from the list of nominations were any nods for female film directors or recognition for Ava DuVernay's acclaimed limited series When They See Us, which had been heavily nominated at the Emmys.

Other TV favorites that are absent from the nominations include Schitt's Creek and Stranger Things. Even Game of Thrones got the wintry shoulder with just one nomination. At the same time, shows like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show managed to overcome a middling reception and score several nominations.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live from Beverly Hills on Sunday, Jan. 5 and will be hosted once more by Ricky Gervais. In addition to announcing winners from the list of hopefuls below, the HFPA will also honor Tom Hanks with the year's Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes below.

TELEVISION

Best TV Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best TV Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Chris Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

FILM

Best Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Comedy or Musical

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Animated Film

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Foreign Language Film Picture

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score

Thomas Newman, 1917

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song

"Beautiful Ghosts," CATS

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman

"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2

"Spirit," The Lion King

"Stand Up," Harriet

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.