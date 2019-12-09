Nominations for the 77th Golden Globes Awards are out, and some fan-favorite stars might be walking away with a golden statuette next month. On Monday morning, Last Man Standing's Tim Allen, This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson, and The Alienist's Dakota Fanning assembled at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to announce this year's nominees.

Many were obviously elated to receive their nods, including Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez, who said she "could not be prouder" to be recognized." Taylor Swift, nominated in the original song category, wrote, "It's so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I've ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA."

The 2020 Golden Globes ceremony airs Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC and will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Check out more of the nominees' reactions below.

Golden Globes 2020 Nominations: The Complete List

Best Drama Series



The Crown creator Peter Morgan, per Entertainment Weekly: "Beyond thrilled — for the show of course, but in particular for our new cast. We all knew how hard it would be to follow the previous gang — but they have done that and more. We could not be happier with the audience response around the world and thank the HFPA for this acknowledgement."

The Morning Show executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin, per EW: "I'm incredibly proud that the show was nominated, and it's so rewarding to see the hard work and talent of Reese and Jen recognized. Mimi, Michael and I could not be more delighted and grateful to the HFPA for this honor, and to Apple for all their support."

The Morning Show executive producer and director Mimi Leder: "What a beautiful morning for The Morning Show! Feeling grateful to be able to bring this story to light alongside a most brilliant group of artists — our cast and crew who worked passionately from their hearts and souls to continue the conversation of power, greed, and toxicity in the workplace. It is an important time, and a privilege, to be able to tell stories and create art that reflects the times we are living in. Thank you HFPA for this incredible honor and for also recognizing Jennifer [Aniston] and Reese [Witherspoon]. Working with them is a dream come true. Kerry, Michael [Ellenberg] and I are blown away!"

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show:

Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show:

What a great morning to hear both @Big_Little_Lies and @TheMorningShow are nominated for #GoldenGlobes. Thank you to the #HFPA for recognizing the teams of people who work so hard to bring these shows to life! 👏🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 9, 2019



Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies, per EW: "Headed to the set of The Prom for the first day of shooting. About to see Meryl and can't wait to give her a big hug! Thanks to the HFPA for everything you have done for Big Little Lies season 2 and its subject matter. It means the world to all of us."

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kirsten Dunst for On Becoming a God in Central Florida, per Variety: "I am so honored to be nominated along with the other incredible actresses in our category. Best 5 a.m. news ever!"

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan:

Best Actor in a Drama Series



Billy Porter for Pose: "Everybody has a story. Stories create empathy. Empathy creates a pathway to the respect of our collective humanity. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association for seeing Pose and helping to illuminate and share our stories with the world. The Category is... LOVE!"

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Ben Platt for The Politician, per EW: "I am beyond excited and honored to be nominated for my first ever Golden Globe along with our series! Everyone in our Politician family has worked so hard on our show and done so with such love, so I'm very grateful that the HFPA has recognized us and I'm proud of my extraordinary ensemble. Congratulations to all the other very deserving nominees (especially my best friend Beanie Feldstein)!!"



Paul Rudd for Living With Yourself, per Variety: "It's really gratifying when you work on something, and you know we all believe in it, so when it finally comes out and people see it, and the response was positive — it's always nice when that happens."

Ramy Youssef for Ramy: "I'm honored for our show to be recognized but mostly I'm just trying to keep up with Mahershala [Ali] so he can stop taunting me with his Oscars on set."

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott for Fleabag, per Variety: "I was with my best friend, we were sharing a chocolate chip cookie in a local cafe here in London. And my agent called and gave me the news and I was really delighted, I'm thrilled. I didn't forget to finish the cookie. I rang Phoebe and just spoke to her so we're both really thrilled and can't believe that the show has captured people's hearts all over the world. It's really incredible. We intend to have a really good night."

Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Film

Unbelievable creator Susannah Grant, per EW: "This is thrilling, especially given Unbelievable's challenging subject matter. To see all the hard work of our whole team honored by the HFPA in this way is really exciting. It's equally thrilling to see Toni, Merritt and Kaitlyn to all be individually recognized for their remarkable performances. They're a dream team of actors who each brought so much to Unbelievable, and are all fully deserving of this great honor."

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin: "Our entire Chernobyl team is so honored by our Golden Globe nominations. Ours is an international story told by an international cast and crew, so being acknowledged this way by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is particularly meaningful."

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Film

Helen Mirren for Catherine the Great, per Variety:"I'm absolutely thrilled. I'm sure Catherine herself would have been thrilled. I hope it encourages more women in life to seek positions of power."

Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever:

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Film

The Spy's Sacha Baron Cohen:

A heartfelt thank you to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. I have long wanted to move away from comedy and do something uncommercial, not reliant on jokes, that few people would see - which I achieved with the The Brothers Grimsby. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) December 9, 2019

Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Knives Out director and screenwriter Rian Johnson:

Well THIS doesn't suck! Thanks @goldenglobes and congrats to the amazing Daniel Craig and @Ana_d_Armas for the acting noms - our table is going to be a paaaaaaaarty pic.twitter.com/6u7FFjEkTK — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 9, 2019

Best Motion Picture — Drama



Joker director Todd Phillips, per EW: "My sincere thanks to the HFPA for their significant recognition of Joker. We set out to make a small film about some big issues — and it's been incredibly gratifying to see how the movie and Joaquin's brilliant performance are resonating with so many. I congratulate our wonderful composer, Hildur, and my fellow producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Bradley Cooper, who worked tirelessly with our amazing crew to bring this film to the screen. I also congratulate my fellow nominees and am so proud to be in their company."

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Taylor Swift for "Beautiful Ghosts," Cats:



Best Director of a Motion Picture

The Irishman's Martin Scorsese, per EW: "It means so much to all of us--to me, Bob, Joe, Al, and the whole team--to be recognized with these nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for our work on The Irishman."

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo for Harriet: "Bringing Harriet Tubman to life for the first time on the big screen has meant the world to me, and to do so with an incredibly talented and diverse group of filmmakers has been an absolute honor. To be nominated for both my performance and the song I had the privilege to co-write for the film is a testament to Harriet's enduring legacy and a celebration of her incredible story, which is long overdue. I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition and feel truly blessed and humbled to be included on a list of such incredible artists. To say that this is overwhelming and a dream come true is putting it lightly. I'm excited to attend my first Golden Globe awards, and to share the night with friends and people I love is icing on the cake. This is beyond my wildest dreams."

Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Comedy or Musical

Ana de Armas for Knives Out:

Give me a minute guys, I'm still speechless! This is INSANE!!!!! 🤯 aaaaaahhhhhh!!!!!! — Ana de Armas (@Ana_d_Armas) December 9, 2019



Beanie Feldstein for Booksmart:

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers:

Could not be prouder to be recognized by the HFPA. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! ♥️ #HustlersMovie #ramona pic.twitter.com/PapHE5PDps — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 9, 2019



Annette Bening for The Report: "I feel fortunate to be part of the team that made THE REPORT. I appreciate that the HFPA has included me in this list of fine actresses."

Catch the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.