During Sunday's 77th Annual Golden Globes, Tom Hanks was the recipient of the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award, which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gives to those who have provided outstanding contributions to entertainment.

After a montage of Hanks' most memorable roles, including those for which he won Golden Globes in the past (Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, and Cast Away), the actor took to the stage to accept his statuette. Though Hanks began with a few charming quips, the actor quickly got choked up when it came time to thank his family, including his wife Rita Wilson and children, including actor Colin Hanks; who were in attendance.

"A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months and away at a time. Course otherwise, I wouldn't be standing here if they didn't have to put up with that. So, I can't tell you how much your love means to me."

Live Updates from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Following this tender moment, Hanks transitioned into thanking the bevy of talented people he's gotten a chance to work with over the course of his 40-year career. "You know, you're a dope if you don't steal from everybody you ever work with, and I have stolen from the likes of the people who only need one name, like Meryl [Streep], like Denzel [Washington], like Antonio [Banderas], like Meg [Ryan], like Julia [Roberts], like Sally Field — even though that's two names, it's still one."

The Cecil B. DeMille Award was first presented at the 1952 Globes to director Cecil B. DeMille. It has since been given to honorees like Fred Astaire, Judy Garland, Alfred Hitchcock, and more recently Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, and Jeff Bridges.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)