We love Tom Hanks. You love Tom Hanks. Everybody loves Tom Hanks. Hey, we don't make the rules, we just abide by them.
If you're reading this, chances are, you also got a major case of the gulps when Hanks was honored with the 77th Annual Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award. Maybe it was when presenter Charlize Theron talked about Hanks being a perceptive and compassionate co-star to a then-inexperienced actress on the set of That Thing You Do! two-and-a-half decades ago. Perhaps it was when Hanks gave his own heartwarming speech about his family and the respect he has for his colleagues. Or maybe it was just because of Tom Hanks' general Tom Hanks-ness.
If you're like us, though, it was the many memorable movie moments from his filmography that played out in the introductory montage that really got you in the feel spots, and now you're ready to revisit some of those pics that have made his career so storied. Hanks has churned out a lot of hits, so we combed through the various streaming services to track down all of the movies that made it into his highlights reel and more.
Check out how to stream the Tom Hanks collection below. Happy Hanks-ing!
YouTube
David S. Pumpkins Saturday Night Live special
Netflix
Saving Mr. Banks
Catch Me If You Can
Philadelphia
Hulu
Bachelor Party
The Polar Express
Disney+
Saving Mr. Banks
Toy Story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
Turner & Hooch
HBOGo
Big
From the Earth to the Moon
Game Change
The Ladykillers
Volunteers
Showtime
Cinemax
Starz
Angels & Demons
Apollo 13
The 'Burbs
Charlie Wilson's War
The Da Vinci Code
Forrest Gump
Joe Versus the Volcano
Larry Crowne
The Money Pit
Amazon Prime Video (for rental/purchase)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bridge of Spies
Captain Phillips
Cast Away
The Green Mile
The Money Pit
The Post
Road to Perdition
Saving Private Ryan
Sleepless in Seattle
Splash
Sully
Turner & Hooch
You've Got Mail
