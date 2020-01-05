Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

We love Tom Hanks. You love Tom Hanks. Everybody loves Tom Hanks. Hey, we don't make the rules, we just abide by them.

If you're reading this, chances are, you also got a major case of the gulps when Hanks was honored with the 77th Annual Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award. Maybe it was when presenter Charlize Theron talked about Hanks being a perceptive and compassionate co-star to a then-inexperienced actress on the set of That Thing You Do! two-and-a-half decades ago. Perhaps it was when Hanks gave his own heartwarming speech about his family and the respect he has for his colleagues. Or maybe it was just because of Tom Hanks' general Tom Hanks-ness.

If you're like us, though, it was the many memorable movie moments from his filmography that played out in the introductory montage that really got you in the feel spots, and now you're ready to revisit some of those pics that have made his career so storied. Hanks has churned out a lot of hits, so we combed through the various streaming services to track down all of the movies that made it into his highlights reel and more.

Check out how to stream the Tom Hanks collection below. Happy Hanks-ing!

Tom Hanks, 2020 Golden Globes Photo: NBCUniversal Media via Getty Images

YouTube

David S. Pumpkins Saturday Night Live special

Netflix

Saving Mr. Banks

Catch Me If You Can

Philadelphia

Bachelor Party

The Polar Express

Saving Mr. Banks

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Turner & Hooch

HBOGo

Big

From the Earth to the Moon

Game Change

The Ladykillers

Volunteers

Showtime

A League of Their Own

Cinemax

That Thing You Do!

Angels & Demons

Apollo 13

The 'Burbs

Charlie Wilson's War

The Da Vinci Code

Forrest Gump

Joe Versus the Volcano

Larry Crowne

The Money Pit

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bridge of Spies

Captain Phillips

Cast Away

The Green Mile

The Money Pit

The Post

Road to Perdition

Saving Private Ryan

Sleepless in Seattle

Splash

Sully

Turner & Hooch

You've Got Mail

