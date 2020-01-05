Russell Crowe wasn't in the room at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, but he still managed to make his voice heard.

Crowe, who won best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in Showtime's The Loudest Voice, missed the ceremony to stay home in Australia as bushfires continue to devastate the country. In his absence, he sent a message about the role climate change has played in the tragedy, urging listeners to take action.

"Make no mistake," Crowe's message read. "The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future. Thank you."

Presenter Jennifer Aniston read Crowe's note to the room at the Beverly Hilton.

The Associated Press reports that more than 12.35 million acres have already burned in Australia's wildfire outbreak. Per NPR, the death toll has climbed to 24 in the five months since the fires began. Thousands of citizens are evacuating and have been left homeless.

A number of attendees at the Globes also addressed the Australian fires, including Ellen DeGeneres, Pierce Brosnan and Patricia Arquette, each of whom sent their thoughts to those affected.

This is the second Golden Globes win for Crowe, who was born in New Zealand and has spent most of his life in Australia. His fellow nominees in the category were Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon), Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), and Christopher Abbott (Catch-22).

