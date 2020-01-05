The 77th Annual Golden Globes delivered its fair share of memorable moments (hey there, Kate McKinnon) but we're mostly freaking out over one that happened off camera. In an all caps tweet on Sunday night, Kathryn Newton dropped an epic photo in which revealed that she reunited with her Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles during the star-studded event. Who else is lamenting the fact that there isn't an award for Best Photo?

Newton appeared opposite Ackles' Dean Winchester as Claire Novak, the daughter of Castiel's (Misha Collins) human vessel Jimmy Novak throughout the series beginning in Season 4. We last saw her in Season 14, dodging Jodi Mills' (Kim Rhodes) calls following Kaia's tragic death. No word yet on whether she and the rest of the Wayward Sisters will return for the final season, but we're holding out hope that we'll see these kickass ladies team up with the Winchesters once more.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8/7c on the CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)