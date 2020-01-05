Michelle Williams used her speech at the 77th Golden Globes to urge women to vote for candidates who would protect women's right to choose. In her speech, Williams, who won Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in Fosse/Verdon, said that her life would not have turned out the way it had if not for the right to make choices about her own body. It was a powerful speech and one of the most notable political moments of the night.

"When you put [this award] in someone's hands, you're acknowledging the choices that they make as an actor, moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day, but you're also acknowledging the choices they make as a person; the education they pursued, the training they saw, the hours they put in," Williams said. "I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made and I'm also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists. Because as women, and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice. I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over. Sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I had carved with my own hand. And I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose."

Golden Globes 2020: Live Updates from the 77th Golden Globes

At this point in the speech, the audience exploded into cheers and applause. Presenter Tiffany Haddish could be heard shouting "Preach!"

"To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know, the scales must and will tip towards our children," she continued.

"Now, I know my choices might look different than yours. But thank God or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours. So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest. It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us."

What do you say to that, Ricky Gervais? Sounds like she knows what she's talking about, doesn't it?

Michelle Williams, The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)