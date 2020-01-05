Game of Thrones' Kit Harington may have bemoaned his lonely status when he first hit the red carpet of the 77th Annual Golden Globes, but he didn't stay lonely for long!

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Harington remarked how strange it was to walk the carpet without his Game of Thrones cast saying, "I haven't got my gang. It's odd. It is odd," he said. "I haven't been to these things without the rest of us around, so I'm a little like jealous of the Succession dudes or whatever. They've got friends."

Live Updates from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Luckily, Harington always has one Game of Thrones cast member he can count on! When Harington walked the carpet, he was accompanied by his wife and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, and the two are still looking like serious couple goals all these years later. In some seriously swoon-worthy photos, Leslie and Harington look so obnoxiously in love that we're almost too happy for them to be jealous of these two beautiful humans finding one another.

See more coverage of the 2020 Golden Globes here.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, 77th Annual Golden Globes Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, 77th Annual Golden Globes Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC, NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, 77th Annual Golden Globes Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)