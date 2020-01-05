Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

While most people put on the ritz and the glitz for award shows, not every celeb decides to go high fashion or bust. In the case of the 77th Annual Golden Globes, Jason Momoa decided a tank top was as glam as he was getting.

While he was wearing what could be loosely labeled as a tux while presenting on stage with step-daughter Zoë Kravitz, Momoa ditched the outer layer of his penguin suit at some time during the show. Later in the evening, when Brian Cox headed up to the stage to accept the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Succession, the camera panned past Momoa at his table wearing just a black tank top and having a great, breezy time. Though, to be fair, it probably wasn't just because he wanted to get those muscles out, since his wife Lisa Bonet can be seen sitting next to him wearing his jacket. What a gentleman!

We guess if you can get away with peeling off the layers, more power to you! Even if you get caught by the cameras!

Live Updates from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Sleeves gone, hair up. We want to sit with Jason Momoa at tonight's #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iftgsJ7wWe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the #GoldenGlobes is peak Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/2EbDU4FYm5 — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelespn) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa gave his jacket to his wife, Lisa Bonet, like the classy mother fucker he is. #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/ZrtA67WUfC — Sarah Staley (@notacatladyyet) January 6, 2020

Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/5BlDQ1qfG8 — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) January 6, 2020

When Jason Momoa has the #goldenglobes2020 at 9pm but gym at 10. pic.twitter.com/agkfdxyUTE — Tommy (@Tomm_MaStar) January 6, 2020

See more coverage of the 2020 Golden Globes here.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)