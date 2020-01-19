Anyone who was even remotely aware of Tinseltown gossip during the mid-aughts — or merely glanced around a supermarket aisle, for that matter — knows that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were Hollywood's most beloved couple at the start of the new millennium. And without getting into the gory details of their split, suffice it to say the end of their marriage was a well-documented story. On Sunday night, a new chapter of that saga was written as the two were both celebrated at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Pitt continued his trophy collection spree of the season by winning best supporting actor in a film for his turn as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Aniston collected her first major win of the season — after several nominations — for her turn as Alex Levy in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. For those who held out hope that this semi-reunion between the two exes might happen and give us a glimpse at their newfound friendliness we've been reading lately, well, the two more than delivered.

During Pitt's acceptance speech, he celebrated the craft of acting but joked that it wasn't too much of a stretch for him to portray "a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high and doesn't get on with his wife" in the film. Shortly after the quip, the cameras panned to Aniston, and she was seen smiling and clapping along with good cheer.

Pitt later returned the favor of support by following along for Aniston's own acceptance speech backstage in a sweet moment documented for eternity or at least until the internet ceases to exist.

The cutest moment of the night? Brad Pitt made sure to catch Jennifer Aniston's #SAGAwards win backstage pic.twitter.com/bfOF2M3wEe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

Then, if all that celebratory cuteness wasn't enough, the two later met up behind the scenes and gifted us with this shot of them smiling and chatting like old chums.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Photo: Getty Images

And even touching hands! What year is this?!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

D'aw. As it turns out, even after one of the messiest breakups to ever happen in Hollywood, we still can have nice things! Happy dance!

Just in case that's not enough Brad and Jen-related ~content~ for one evening, check out TV Guide's exclusive portraits of the two showing off their newest hardware below as well.

