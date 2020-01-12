On Monday morning, awards season will officially pivot to film when the 92nd Academy Awards nominations are announced, but on Sunday night, the television scene got one last chance to celebrate another great season in the Peak TV era right alongside the movies at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards.
Hosted by Taye Diggs, the Critics' Choice Awards honored the one and only Eddie Murphy with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable body of work, and Kristen Bell received this year's See Her Award for her impact on women's image in entertainment. The critics also doled out multiple honors to HBO's Succession, including best drama series and a best actor win for Jeremy Strong, and Fleabag continued to dominate the comedy series side with wins for best comedy series, best actress for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and best supporting actor for Andrew Scott.
Ava DuVernay's When They See Us also picked up two wins for best limited series and best actor in a limited series for Jharrel Jerome. Fellow series such as The Morning Show, Watchmen, Fosse/Verdon, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also saw their stars add some new trophies to their shelves, and even El Camino: A Breaking Bad Moviegot some love at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night.
On the film side, it was Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which made the biggest stand, winning best picture as well as best supporting actor for Brad Pitt, best original screenplay, and best production design. However, Bong Joon Ho and Parasite also had a good night, as the pic won for best foreign language film, and he shared the award for best director with Sam Mendes for 1917. The stars of The Irishman were also celebrated for best ensemble, while Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker, Renée Zellweger was chosen best actress forher eponymous role in Judy, and Laura Dern took home best supporting actress for her work in Marriage Story.
Take a look at the full list of winners at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards below.
JUMP TO: TELEVISION WINNERS, FILM WINNERS
TELEVISION WINNERS
JUMP TO: Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series,Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Limited Series, Best Movie Made for Television, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Best Animated Series, Best Talk Show, Best Comedy Special
Best Drama Series
The Crown
David Makes Man
Game of Thrones
The Good Fight
Pose
WINNER: Succession
This Is Us
Watchmen
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Mike Colter - Evil
Paul Giamatti - Billions
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
WINNER: Jeremy Strong - Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
WINNER: Regina King - Watchmen
Mj Rodriguez - Pose
Sarah Snook - Succession
Zendaya - Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Asante Blackk - This Is Us
WINNER: Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Asia Kate Dillon - Billions
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Justin Hartley - This Is Us
Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight
Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Audra McDonald - The Good Fight
WINNER: Jean Smart - Watchmen
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
Barry
WINNER: Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mom
One Day at a Time
PEN15
Schitt's Creek
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Walton Goggins - The Unicorn
WINNER: Bill Hader - Barry
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself
Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Alison Brie - GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
William Jackson Harper - The Good Place
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
Nico Santos - Superstore
WINNER: Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Henry Winkler - Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place
Sian Clifford - Fleabag
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Molly Shannon - The Other Two
Best Limited Series
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
WINNER: When They See Us
Years and Years
Best Movie Made for Television
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
WINNER: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Guava Island
Native Son
Patsy & Loretta
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
WINNER: Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Noah Wyle - The Red Line
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
Anne Hathaway - Modern Love
Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta
Joey King - The Act
Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta
Merritt Wever - Unbelievable
WINNER: Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Asante Blackk - When They See Us
George Clooney - Catch-22
John Leguizamo - When They See Us
Dev Patel - Modern Love
Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
Russell Tovey - Years and Years
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us
WINNER: Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Niecy Nash - When They See Us
Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon
Emma Thompson - Years and Years
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Best Animated Series
Big Mouth
WINNER: BoJack Horseman
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Simpsons
Undone
Best Talk Show
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
WINNER: The Late Late Show with James Corden
WINNER: Late Night with Seth Meyers
Best Comedy Special
Amy Schumer: Growing
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
WINNER: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
FILM WINNERS
JUMP TO: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Young Actor or Actress, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Animated Feature, Best Action Movie, Best Comedy, Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song, Best Score
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
WINNER: Eddie Murphy
SEE HER AWARD
WINNER: Kristen Bell
Best Picture
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Best Actor
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro - The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems
Best Actress
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o - Us
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
WINNER: Renée Zellweger - Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell
Best Young Actor or Actress
Julia Butters - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe - Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie - Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph - Us
Archie Yates - Jojo Rabbit
Best Acting Ensemble
Bombshell
WINNER: The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig - Little Women
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
WINNER: Sam Mendes - 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay
The Farewell - Lulu Wang
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
WINNER: Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Best Cinematography
Ford v Ferrari - Phedon Papamichael
The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
WINNER: 1917 - Roger Deakins
Best Production Design
Downton Abbey - Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell
The Irishman - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Joker - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Little Women - Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Parasite - Lee Ha Jun
1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
Best Editing
The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
Ford v Ferrari - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Fred Raskin
Parasite - Yang Jinmo
Uncut Gems - Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
WINNER: 1917 - Lee Smith
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Dolemite Is My Name - Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey - Anna Robbins
The Irishman - Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
Rocketman - Julian Day
Best Hair and Makeup
WINNER: Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Visual Effects
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
Best Animated Feature
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
WINNER: Toy Story 4
Best Action Movie
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
1917
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Best Comedy
Booksmart
WINNER: Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
WINNER: Us
Best Foreign Language Film
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Song
WINNER: Wild Rose - "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)"
WINNER: Rocketman - "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"
Breakthrough - "I'm Standing With You"
Frozen II - "Into the Unknown"
Aladdin - "Speechless"
The Lion King - "Spirit"
Harriet - "Stand Up"
Best Score
Us - Michael Abels
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
WINNER: Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
The Irishman - Robbie Robertson
