On Monday morning, awards season will officially pivot to film when the 92nd Academy Awards nominations are announced, but on Sunday night, the television scene got one last chance to celebrate another great season in the Peak TV era right alongside the movies at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards.

Hosted by Taye Diggs, the Critics' Choice Awards honored the one and only Eddie Murphy with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable body of work, and Kristen Bell received this year's See Her Award for her impact on women's image in entertainment. The critics also doled out multiple honors to HBO's Succession, including best drama series and a best actor win for Jeremy Strong, and Fleabag continued to dominate the comedy series side with wins for best comedy series, best actress for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and best supporting actor for Andrew Scott.

Ava DuVernay's When They See Us also picked up two wins for best limited series and best actor in a limited series for Jharrel Jerome. Fellow series such as The Morning Show, Watchmen, Fosse/Verdon, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also saw their stars add some new trophies to their shelves, and even El Camino: A Breaking Bad Moviegot some love at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night.

On the film side, it was Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which made the biggest stand, winning best picture as well as best supporting actor for Brad Pitt, best original screenplay, and best production design. However, Bong Joon Ho and Parasite also had a good night, as the pic won for best foreign language film, and he shared the award for best director with Sam Mendes for 1917. The stars of The Irishman were also celebrated for best ensemble, while Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker, Renée Zellweger was chosen best actress forher eponymous role in Judy, and Laura Dern took home best supporting actress for her work in Marriage Story.

Take a look at the full list of winners at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards below.

Andrew Scott, 25th Critics Choice Awards

The Crown

David Makes Man

Game of Thrones

The Good Fight

Pose

WINNER: Succession

This Is Us

Watchmen

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Mike Colter - Evil

Paul Giamatti - Billions

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

WINNER: Jeremy Strong - Succession

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

WINNER: Regina King - Watchmen

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Sarah Snook - Succession

Zendaya - Euphoria

Asante Blackk - This Is Us

WINNER: Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Asia Kate Dillon - Billions

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Justin Hartley - This Is Us

Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight

Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Audra McDonald - The Good Fight

WINNER: Jean Smart - Watchmen

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us

Barry

WINNER: Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mom

One Day at a Time

PEN15

Schitt's Creek

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Walton Goggins - The Unicorn

WINNER: Bill Hader - Barry

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Alison Brie - GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

William Jackson Harper - The Good Place

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

Nico Santos - Superstore

WINNER: Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Henry Winkler - Barry

WINNER: Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place

Sian Clifford - Fleabag

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Molly Shannon - The Other Two

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

WINNER: When They See Us

Years and Years

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

WINNER: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Guava Island

Native Son

Patsy & Loretta

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

WINNER: Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Noah Wyle - The Red Line

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable

Anne Hathaway - Modern Love

Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta

Joey King - The Act

Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable

WINNER: Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Asante Blackk - When They See Us

George Clooney - Catch-22

John Leguizamo - When They See Us

Dev Patel - Modern Love

Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

Russell Tovey - Years and Years

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us

WINNER: Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Niecy Nash - When They See Us

Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon

Emma Thompson - Years and Years

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Big Mouth

WINNER: BoJack Horseman

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Simpsons

Undone

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

WINNER: The Late Late Show with James Corden

WINNER: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Amy Schumer: Growing

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

WINNER: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons

Ramy Youssef: Feelings

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Laura Dern, 25th Critics' Choice Awards Photo: Getty Images

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

WINNER: Eddie Murphy

SEE HER AWARD

WINNER: Kristen Bell

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro - The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o - Us

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger - Judy

Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell

Julia Butters - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe - Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie - Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph - Us

Archie Yates - Jojo Rabbit

Bombshell

WINNER: The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig - Little Women

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

WINNER: Sam Mendes - 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Farewell - Lulu Wang

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

WINNER: Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Ford v Ferrari - Phedon Papamichael

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

WINNER: 1917 - Roger Deakins

Downton Abbey - Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell

The Irishman - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Joker - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Little Women - Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Parasite - Lee Ha Jun

1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford v Ferrari - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Fred Raskin

Parasite - Yang Jinmo

Uncut Gems - Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

WINNER: 1917 - Lee Smith

WINNER: Dolemite Is My Name - Ruth E. Carter

Downton Abbey - Anna Robbins

The Irishman - Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Rocketman - Julian Day

WINNER: Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

WINNER: Toy Story 4

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

1917

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Booksmart

WINNER: Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

WINNER: Us

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

WINNER: Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

WINNER: Wild Rose - "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)"

WINNER: Rocketman - "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"

Breakthrough - "I'm Standing With You"

Frozen II - "Into the Unknown"

Aladdin - "Speechless"

The Lion King - "Spirit"

Harriet - "Stand Up"

Us - Michael Abels

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

WINNER: Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

The Irishman - Robbie Robertson

( Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)