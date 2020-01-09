Fresh off its Golden Globes win earlier this week, Parasite is on track to potentially become an HBO limited series. The network is reportedly now in talks with the film's director Bong Joon Ho and Succession producer Adam McKay for an English-language miniseries based on the hit movie.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, it is unknown at this time whether the possible Parasite series would tell a new story set in the world of the film or be a remake.

Co-written by Joon Ho and Han Jin-won, the Korean black comedy/thriller tells the story of the impoverished Kim family who infiltrate the home and lives of their wealthy employers, the Park family, but the situation quickly spirals out of control. (We can't say more than that here without fear of spoiling it for people. But also, if you haven't seen it yet, reevaluate your decisions!)

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Since premiering in May 2019, Parasite has grown to become an international sensation, wining the Palme d'Or at Cannes and becoming the first South Korean film to win the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Golden Globes. It's also expected to receive multiple Oscar nominations when the selections are announced next week.

Joon Ho and McKay, who was not involved in the film, would both serve as executive producers on this potential limited series. This project would mark the latest in several McKay has worked on with HBO, including a recently ordered Lakers drama, a Jeffrey Epstein limited series in development, and the critically-acclaimed comedy Eastbound & Down. Joon Ho is also known for his work on Okja and Snowpiercer, which has been adapted into an upcoming series for TNT.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)