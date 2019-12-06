If you're a basketball fan, HBO has some hot, new content for you! Succession executive producer Adam McKay is launching a new series set in the glamorous (and sometimes gritty) world of professional basketball, the premium cable network announced Friday.

The currently untitled series will focus on the 1980s "Showtime" era of the Los Angeles Lakers, chronicling the professional and personal lives of the players. The two big stars of the era who will be the focus of the series are obviously Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Quincy Isaiah will star as newcomer Johnson, and Solomon Hughes has been tapped to play Abdul-Jabbar. Other notable casting includes Jason Clarke as the team's general manager, Jerry West, and John C. Reilly as team owner Jerry Buss.

Though HBO has given the project a series order, there are currently no details on episode count or premiere date, or whether the real Abdul-Jabbar, who's written for TV shows in recent years, will be on the show's writing staff.