Shortly after the Golden Globes, the critics will also have their say. The nominations for this year's Critics' Choice Awards were announced on Sunday, and it looks like Netflix is poised to add a lot of new prizes to the trophy shelf at HQ, after nabbing a whopping 61 nominations, with HBO trailing with 33. On the film side, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman scored 14 nominations, while the newly-released Marriage Story got an impressive eight nominations.
Meanwhile, TV newcomers like Watchmen, Evil, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida have made enough of an impression to earn a few nods for the Critics' Choice TV Awards, and shows like Schitt's Creek, Fleabag, and Pose, as well as the limited series When They See Us and Chernobyl, are continuing to receive the prestige treatment for their creatives and cast members. Of course, there are also some awards season regulars to be seen on this list; Game of Thrones and Veep will contend for some prizes following their final seasons, and The Crown's new cast is picking up where the outgoing originals left off with some nominations of their own.
Take a look at the full list of Critics' Choice TV Award nominations below.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
David Makes Man
Game of Thrones
The Good Fight
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Watchmen
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Mike Colter - Evil
Paul Giamatti - Billions
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Regina King - Watchmen
Mj Rodriguez - Pose
Sarah Snook - Succession
Zendaya - Euphoria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Asante Blackk - This Is Us
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Asia Kate Dillon - Billions
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Justin Hartley - This Is Us
Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight
Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Audra McDonald - The Good Fight
Jean Smart - Watchmen
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mom
One Day at a Time
PEN15
Schitt's Creek
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Walton Goggins - The Unicorn
Bill Hader - Barry
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself
Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Alison Brie - GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
William Jackson Harper - The Good Place
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
Nico Santos - Superstore
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Henry Winkler - Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place
Sian Clifford - Fleabag
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Molly Shannon - The Other Two
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
When They See Us
Years and Years
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Guava Island
Native Son
Patsy & Loretta
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Noah Wyle - The Red Line
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
Anne Hathaway - Modern Love
Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta
Joey King - The Act
Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta
Merritt Wever - Unbelievable
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Asante Blackk - When They See Us
George Clooney - Catch-22
John Leguizamo - When They See Us
Dev Patel - Modern Love
Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
Russell Tovey - Years and Years
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Niecy Nash - When They See Us
Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon
Emma Thompson - Years and Years
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth
BoJack Horseman
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Simpsons
Undone
BEST TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Night with Seth Meyers
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Amy Schumer: Growing
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
The 25th Critics' Choice Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.