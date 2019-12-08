Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Shortly after the Golden Globes, the critics will also have their say. The nominations for this year's Critics' Choice Awards were announced on Sunday, and it looks like Netflix is poised to add a lot of new prizes to the trophy shelf at HQ, after nabbing a whopping 61 nominations, with HBO trailing with 33. On the film side, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman scored 14 nominations, while the newly-released Marriage Story got an impressive eight nominations.

Meanwhile, TV newcomers like Watchmen, Evil, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida have made enough of an impression to earn a few nods for the Critics' Choice TV Awards, and shows like Schitt's Creek, Fleabag, and Pose, as well as the limited series When They See Us and Chernobyl, are continuing to receive the prestige treatment for their creatives and cast members. Of course, there are also some awards season regulars to be seen on this list; Game of Thrones and Veep will contend for some prizes following their final seasons, and The Crown's new cast is picking up where the outgoing originals left off with some nominations of their own.

Take a look at the full list of Critics' Choice TV Award nominations below.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

David Makes Man

Game of Thrones

The Good Fight

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Watchmen

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Mike Colter - Evil

Paul Giamatti - Billions

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

Jeremy Strong - Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Regina King - Watchmen

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Sarah Snook - Succession

Zendaya - Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Asante Blackk - This Is Us

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Asia Kate Dillon - Billions

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Justin Hartley - This Is Us

Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight

Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Audra McDonald - The Good Fight

Jean Smart - Watchmen

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Barry

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mom

One Day at a Time

PEN15

Schitt's Creek

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Walton Goggins - The Unicorn

Bill Hader - Barry

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Alison Brie - GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

William Jackson Harper - The Good Place

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

Nico Santos - Superstore

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Henry Winkler - Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place

Sian Clifford - Fleabag

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Molly Shannon - The Other Two

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

When They See Us

Years and Years

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Guava Island

Native Son

Patsy & Loretta

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Noah Wyle - The Red Line

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable

Anne Hathaway - Modern Love

Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta

Joey King - The Act

Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta

Merritt Wever - Unbelievable

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Asante Blackk - When They See Us

George Clooney - Catch-22

John Leguizamo - When They See Us

Dev Patel - Modern Love

Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

Russell Tovey - Years and Years

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Niecy Nash - When They See Us

Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon

Emma Thompson - Years and Years

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth

BoJack Horseman

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Simpsons

Undone

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Night with Seth Meyers

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Amy Schumer: Growing

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons

Ramy Youssef: Feelings

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

The 25th Critics' Choice Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.