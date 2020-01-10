The biggest night in movies is only a few weeks away, but on Monday, Jan. 13, hopefuls will find out who will be in contention for an Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards. Will Netflix dominate the proceedings with high-profile entries like Marriage Story and The Irishman, or will Golden Globe winner 1917 run away with the gold?

The nominations for the 2020 Oscars will be announced at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT on Monday, Jan. 13, and can be streamed online in the video above. You can also watch the nomination announcements at Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and The Academy's Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook pages.

A few potential nominees stand to make history this year. By far, the most interesting category is the Best Director race: If Greta Gerwig scores a nod for Little Women, she will be the first woman ever to have two Oscar nods for Best Director. (Her first was in 2018 for Lady Bird.) If her partner Noah Baumbach also scores a director nod for Marriage Story, the duo will be the first romantically involved couple to be up for the award in the same year. If the Academy nominates more than one female director from this year's talented slate — like Gerwig, Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) — it will be the first time ever that two or more women have been nominated in the category. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese is looking to become the second most nominated man in the category ever. A nod for The Irishman would bring him to nine total career Best Director Oscar nominations, just three behind William Wyler's record-holding 12 nominations.

Awkwafina could break ground in the Best Actress category for her turn in The Farewell. If she lands a nomination, she will be the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for Best Actress since Merle Oberon in 1935. That's right — it's been 85 years since a woman of Asian descent has been recognized in the category. And Dolemite Is My Name could become the first film in 20 years with a black principal cast to be nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which would also make hairstylists Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer the first black Americans to be nominated in the category.

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8/7c on ABC. Nominees will be announced Monday, Jan. 13 at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT.

