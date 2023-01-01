Yellowstone is trying something new for Season 5. While we have spent the past two winters with 10 episodes of cable's top drama and then we waited almost a year for more, that's not the case this time around. Season 5 is being split into two parts, and will be taking a long break after Episode 8 aired on New Year's Day. It's not quite as long as the normal break between seasons, but it's certainly not just a few weeks off to let the civil war among the Duttons cool down after the events of the midseason finale.

Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley, Yellowstone Paramount Network

When Does Yellowstone Return?

There's no specific date set yet, but Paramount Network has announced that the Duttons will be back in Summer 2023. (Can you believe it's 2023 already?!) Yellowstone was originally a summer show, and until Season 4, seasons premiered in June. Perhaps this is a return to form for the popular series.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Teaser

Paramount did release a teaser for the back half of the season, but you may notice that it contains no new footage. That's because it hasn't been filmed yet. Piper Perabo told TV Guide in mid-December that she had no idea what was coming after episode eight, meaning shooting for episode nine has not yet begun.

Yellowstone Season 5 recaps



Need to catch up on the recent episodes? Read our full recaps and cast interviews for the latest Season 5 episodes.

Yellowstone Season 5 review

After four seasons of manipulation, scheming, and fighting for power against the backdrop Montana's relatively untouched beauty, new governor John Dutton is now calling the shots, with Beth (Kelly Reilly) running the show behind him. His intentions are clear in the two-part premiere of Season 5. The ranch hands have not changed their ways, despite John's new gig, which makes for some of the best scenes in these premiere episodes. Read the full review here:

Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Review: John Dutton May Be Governor, But the Ranch Remains the Same

Yellowstone Season 5 cast

There are some familiar and new faces on the ranch in Season 5. Josh Lucas returns as young John Dutton for the first time since Season 3. He's joined by Kylie Rogers as young Beth and Kyle Red Silverstein as young Rip. Jacki Weaver also returns as the Duttons' latest business foe, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner, with Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz promoted to series regulars as Thomas Rainwater's (Gil Birmingham) right-hand man Mo and governor-turned-senator Lynelle Perry, respectively.

There are four new characters coming to Yellowstone as well. Kai Caster plays a young cowboy named Rowdy. Lainey Wilson is playing a musician named Abby. Lilli Kai plays Clara Brewer, Gov. Dutton's new assistant. And 1883's Dawn Olivieri joins the cast as Sarah Atwood, a Montana newcomer and "corporate shark" who has attached herself to Jamie.

The whole bunkhouse is also back, including Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, and Jen Landon as Teeter, who has been promoted to series regular.

Before the season premiered, it was announced that Kathryn Kelly, who plays Jimmy's fiancée, Emily, has also been promoted to series regular and returns with Jefferson White as Jimmy. They haven't appeared in the first half of the season as they've been living and working at the Four Sixes Ranch, which is where it appears that the Yellowstone cowboys are headed with the cattle to protect them from disease.

The back half of the season is also likely to feature more Orli Gottesman as Halie, a young, confident girl drawn to Carter. "In Season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around," goes her character description. "Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him."

Main cast members

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth

Luke Grimes as Kayce

Wes Bentley as Jamie

Cole Hauser as Rip

Kelsey Asbille as Monica

Brecken Merrill as Tate

Finn Little as Carter

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Yellowstone Season 4 recap

Yellowstone Season 5 picked up after the bloody events of the Season 4 finale; Beth (Kelly Reilly), who we all know is the real brains behind every operation on the Yellowstone-Dutton Ranch, manipulated her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) into killing his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton). After it was revealed that Garrett was the one who ordered the attempted hits on John, Beth, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) back in Season 3, Beth figured he had it coming. She also made sure to hang onto the evidence, so now she's got Jamie under her thumb and out of the governor's race, clearing the way for their father to be the only Dutton running for office. She also just got hitched to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and watched her father's new, confusing vegan special friend (Piper Perabo) head off to jail, so basically, it's Beth's world and everyone else is just living in it.

Complicating Beth's quest for world/Montana domination is the fact that Kayce has been on a heck of a spiritual journey that showed him a vision of two paths. At least one of those paths, as he told Monica (Kelsey Asbille), would result in "the end of us." Whatever that means, it can't be good.

Yellowstone prequels and spin-offs



Yellowstone is no longer alone in the world of Taylor Sheridan shows about ranchers. One prequel miniseries, 1883, aired on Paramount+ late last year, and revealed the origin story of the Dutton family arriving in Montana. The series starred Isabel May as the brave and adventurous teenager Elsa, elder sister to John Dutton's great-grandfather, John Sr., and Tim McGraw as her father, James. An 1883 spin-off called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will star David Oyelowo as Reeves, the legendary first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. He was a former enslaved person who arrested over 3,000 criminals.

A second Yellowstone prequel, titled 1923, premiered in December. It picks up 40 years after 1883 with the next generation of Duttons tending to their ranch during the aftermath of World War I and the start of Prohibition. It stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the brother and sister-in-law to Tim McGraw's James Dutton from 1883.The premiere of 1923 also revealed some hidden secrets about the Dutton family tree.

Sheridan is also writing a Yellowstone spin-off called 6666, which takes place at the real historic Four Sixes ranch in Texas (which Sheridan owns) and tells the story of how the ranch has continued to operate in the same way today as it did over a century ago. That spin-off will air on Paramount Network, along with the original show.

At the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner said he has "no doubt there'll be more spin-offs." "I didn't even know about the spin-offs that were coming," he added. "I just kind of do my thing, hit my marks, and go, 'Wow, this thing is really going well.'" Going well indeed.

30 fun facts about Yellowstone

If you think you're a fan of Yellowstone but want to become a super fan, then check out TV Guide's compilation of 30 (and counting) fun facts and behind-the-scenes secrets about the show, including how you can visit the real Dutton ranch and what it takes to be a cowboy on a Taylor Sheridan show.

How to watch Yellowstone

Yellowstone Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock. Season 5 airs on the Paramount Network. Here are more ways to watch Yellowstone.