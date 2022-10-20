30 Fun Facts You Didn't Know About Yellowstone

The countdown is on for the return of the biggest show on cable TV. Yellowstone is on its way back for its fifth season after a record-setting Season 4, which left the Duttons in perhaps the best place they've ever been in a finale, with John (Kevin Costner) on his way to being governor. The simple fact that the Duttons ended the season in a position of power makes the future incredibly worrying. The higher up the Duttons are, the further they have to fall, and we know something is coming after Kayce (Luke Grimes) was visited by some concerning visions. As he told his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), he saw "the end of us," which could not sound more ominous.

Clearly, some sh-- is going down in Season 5, in front of more viewers than ever before. While the wait for more—plus three upcoming spinoffs—is excruciating, there's always lots to talk about when it comes to the Yellowstone universe. In fact, there are at least 30 fun things to talk about, because we've compiled 30 fun facts about the series, its stars, and its breathtaking settings to help tide you over until the show returns to Paramount Network on November 13.