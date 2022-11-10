Saddle up, cowboys, cowgirls, and cowfolk! It is time to head back to the Dutton Ranch for Yellowstone Season 5. Some fans got a sneak peek at the Season 5 premiere during a one-night only theater event in October, but the masses will see John Dutton (Kevin Costner) sworn in as the governor of Montana (and all that entails) on Sunday, Nov. 13.

When and were do you need to be settled to enjoy a new season of Dutton family drama? We have all of the answers for you. Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on Paramount Network. You'll need a cable subscription or a live-tv streaming service like FuboTV, Sling, or Philo to watch live. The Season 5 premiere is a two-hour event, which means two episodes back to back.

If for some reason you are not able to be parked on your couch on Sunday night and can't record the premiere, Paramount on-demand and reruns on the network will be the only way to watch the episodes until Season 5 wraps up. Then the whole season will head to Peacock, where Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming. If you don't want to wait until January at the earliest to watch though, you better make sure you have a way to watch Paramount Network on Sunday.

If you are looking for the Yellowstone spin-off prequel, 1883, you will need the Paramount+ streaming service. Getting a Paramount+ subscription will also come in handy in December when the second Yellowstone spin-off prequel, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, premieres and streams exclusively on the streaming service.

If you need to catch up on the flagship Yellowstone series, Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Peacock.