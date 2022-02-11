When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.

1883 follows John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) great-grandfather James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they cross the plains to make a new life for themselves on America's frontier. The land the Duttons will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as John's wife Margaret Dutton and Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, the trail boss leading the wagon train.

Here's how to watch new episodes of 1883 and everything you need to know about the series.

On Streaming

Episode 8 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 13 on Paramount+. New episodes are added to Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT, so you can watch the show first thing on Sunday morning if you so choose. The Season 1 finale is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Watch 1883 Now streaming on Paramount+

On Cable

While the first two episodes of 1883 aired on Paramount Network after Yellowstone, Paramount+ is now the exclusive home of the series and you'll need a subscription to watch further episodes or catch up on the prequel series.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)