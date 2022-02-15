The Dutton family is about to get even bigger. Paramount+ announced on Tuesday that not only are more episodes of 1883 on the way — though it's unclear if it's a new season or extra Season 1 episodes — but, Taylor Sheridan is also gearing up for yet another Yellowstone prequel titled 1932. That show will follow a new generation during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression, according to the streamer. Further details are scarce, but stories of the sprawling Dutton family are most definitely not.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, in a statement during ViacomCBS' Investor Day. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of 'Yellowstone' further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883 only has two episodes left in its first season, and just saw the caravan heading out across the Plains knowing that they most certainly do not have enough supplies to make it all the way to Oregon, which perhaps explains how the Duttons end up in Montana instead. It stars Tim McGraw as James Dutton, Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea, LaMonica Garrett as Thomas, and Isabel May as the unpredictable teenager Elsa Dutton. Audie Rick plays young John Dutton Sr., great-grandfather to Yellowstone's John Dutton (Kevin Costner). 1932 will presumably follow the offspring of John Sr.

Yellowstone was also renewed for a fifth season on Paramount Network, with the first three seasons available to watch on Peacock.

1883 Season 1 is now streaming.