The fourth season of Yellowstone may have just come to an end, but fans of the show have its ongoing prequel 1883 to fill any void left by the Paramount Western. Yellowstone's first two episodes debuted on Sunday, Dec. 19 and became the highest-rated debut on Paramount+, its streaming service home. The prequel series is also from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and explores the Dutton family's past by following their 19th-century ancestors across the wild West as they head to Montana to settle the now-infamous ranch. 1883 stars Sam Elliott as a cowboy and country super couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the aforementioned Dutton ancestors.

Fans are champing at the bit for more of the new series, which streams on Paramount+. If you haven't started watching yet, expect wide-open spaces, big blue skies, and plenty of struggles for the folks of 1883, who are trying to stay alive and thrive as they head across the Great Plains. From the newly announced premiere date to the exciting cast, here's what we know so far about 1883.

Latest News

Variety reported that Rita Wilson will guest star on 1883, and appear in the role of a storekeeper at Doan's Crossing named Carolyn. Wilson's upcoming appearance follows her husband Tom Hanks's cameo in the second episode of the series, where he starred as General George Meade—based on the real-life U.S. Army officer and civil engineer.

Trailer

The full-length trailer for 1883 gave us a much better idea of what this show is going to be about and just how treacherous the Dutton family's journey northwest is going to be. It should surprise no one that James Dutton (McGraw) is a devoted family man who is extremely handy with a pistol, and it looks like his daughter is following in his footsteps. The trailer also gives us our first glimpse of Billy Bob Thornton in the series, and he does not look like a man to be trifled with. Oh, and since this is streaming, you can expect more than a few f-bombs, too.

A tantalizing teaser trailer for 1883 previously debuted during the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone. Series star Isabel May (whom the trailer says the show is introducing, but she's already got a Netflix series and a recurring role on Young Sheldon under her belt) narrates the emotional trailer, which sees the Duttons on their voyage to Montana and teases all the things you'd expect from a late-19th-century Western: Civil War flashbacks, manifest destiny, wagon caravans, cowboys, and cattle.

A teaser trailer for 1883 was released to first announce the series in early 2021.

Premiere Date

1883 premiered Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+.

Cast

Sam Elliott stars as Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the massive task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. Country superstars and real-life power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. Billy Bob Thornton is also in the cast as a character named Marshal Jim Courtright.

Deadline reported in August that Isabel May (Alexa & Katie) will play Elsa, the Duttons' eldest daughter. LaMonica Garrett (The Terminal List) is joining the cast as Shea Brennan's (Elliott) right-hand man, as Brennan tackles the difficult job of leading a wagon train caravan into hostile territory toward a better life in Montana.





In addition, Paramount+ rounded out the cast with 14 new additions. Their names and full character descriptions are below.

Audie Rick will play young John Dutton Sr.

Marc Rissmann will play Josef, a European immigrant who is married to Risa, who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier.

Eric Nelsen will play Ennis, a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women, and children north to find a home.

James Landry Hébert will play Wade, a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life.

Dawn Olivieri will play Claire, a fierce, practical, and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home.

Emma Malouff will play Mary Abel, the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey west.

Alex Fine will play Grady, an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey.

Gratiela Brancusi will play Noemi, a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed.

Anna Fiamora will play Risa, a young immigrant woman who is married to Josef and joins the traveling camp to move west.

Amanda Jaros will play Alina, a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve.

Nichole Galicia will play Guinevere, a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas.

Stephanie Nur will play Melodi, a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon.

Noah Le Gros will play Colton, a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey.

Martin Sensmeier will play Sam, a Comanche warrior.

Where to Watch

1883 premieres Sunday, Dec. 19

If you're confused about how to watch 1883, especially as it will not continue to air on the Paramount Network after Yellowstone, TV Guide has instructions for how to find the series.