How to Watch the Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Premiere

The time has finally come to explore the Dutton family's history. Yellowstone prequel series 1883 premieres Sunday, Dec. 19 and will take audiences back to the 19th century, as James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family make their way across the war-torn United States to start over in the new frontier of Montana. The land the Duttons in 1883 eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, and it features a cameo by Tom Hanks in Episode 2.

Does the cast have you interested? Well, how do you watch the new prequel series, then? It turns out there are multiple ways for you to watch 1883, and it's almost as confusing as watching the flagship show.

On Streaming

1883 will premiere two episodes on the streaming service Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19. New episodes are typically added to Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET/Midnight PT, so you can expect to be able to watch the show first thing on Sunday morning if that's what you want to do.

On Cable

If you don't have Paramount+ and are not sure if you want to get the streaming service, the first two episodes of 1883 will air on cable, but you'll have to wait a week between them (as opposed to on streaming, where the first two episodes will drop at once). Episode 1 will premiere immediately after Sunday's episode of Yellowstone at 9:05/8:05c on Paramount Network. Episode 2 will air after Yellowstone the next Sunday, Dec. 26, at 9/8c on Paramount Network. The following episodes of 1883 will be available exclusively on Paramount+ each Sunday.