New Episodes of the Yellowstone Spin-off 1883 Will Focus on an Unsung Wild West Hero

Tim McGraw, 1883 Emerson Miller/Paramount+

For months, Yellowstone and 1883 fans have been wondering what Paramount+ meant when it said that it would be continuing the massively popular 1883, a spin-off of Yellowstone, with new episodes. At the time, we didn't know what "new episodes" meant as the purposely vague statement never clarified if a second season was coming, which didn't seem to be the case as 1883 was always intended to be a miniseries, or if it meant additional episodes would be tacked on to Season 1, which made little sense as Season 1 had a definitive story ending.

Now we know what Paramount+ was thinking. The streaming service has ordered an 1883 spin-off titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, TVLine reports. The project will star acclaimed British actor David Oyelowo, who was nominated for an Emmy for Nightingale and portrayed Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, as Reeves.

More Shows Like 1883 to Watch For Extra Wild West Action

Bass Reeves is a legendary figure from the Wild West, who was the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. A former slave, he went on to make more than 3,000 arrests, including taking his own son in for murder, and was allegedly never injured on the job despite cuffing some of the land's most dangerous criminals. He has been portrayed in several television shows and movies, including Timeless (played by Colman Domingo), Wynonna Earp (Adrian Holmes), Watchmen (Jamal Akakpo), Legends of Tomorrow (David Ramsey), and The Harder They Fall (Delroy Lindo).

In other Yellowstone universe news, the Paramount Network set Nov. 13 as the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere date, 1932 (the successor to 1883) cast Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in lead roles, and the Texas-based Yellowstone spin-off 6666 is moving from Paramount+ to Paramount Network.